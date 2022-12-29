The essential guide to visiting Fiji's magical Yasawa Islands

Welcome to Fiji’s Yasawa Islands, and a place known as the Sawa-i-Lau Caves.

Yasawa Islands, Fiji

Coordinates: 17.0000° S, 177.3833° E

Area: 135 sqkm

White-sand beaches, swaying coconut palms and tranquil, turquoise waters – the Yasawa Islands are the image of a tropical island paradise. This archipelago of around 20 smallish islands forms an arc to the northwest of Viti Levu, the largest of the islands that make up Fiji.

The islands were closed to tourism until 1987; there are resorts here now, alongside a thriving budget-luxe traveller scene. Here, following the flashpacker trail means hopping on the Yasawa Flyer, the high-speed catamaran that travels between the islands. Most of the population of roughly 6000 live on Nacula,

Naviti and Yasawa, the three largest islands. All have no roads and no cars, so you’ll be getting around on the footpaths.

Sawa-i-Lau

Tiny Sawa-i-Lau is unique among the Yasawa Islands. While all the other islands are volcanic, Sawa-i-Lau is made of limestone that reaches several hundred metres out of the sea. Its caves, formed by eons of lapping waves, are among the most spectacular natural attractions in the South Pacific.

In Fijian mythology, the caves are known as the resting place of Ulutini, an ancient god with 10 heads, nine of which are shaped like snakes; the god’s 10th head is human-like and beatific, with a shining stone set in the forehead. The caves are half-submerged in the turquoise waters that surround the island and the only way to enter them is to swim.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Sawa-i-Lau caves are made of limestone that stretches several hundred metres out of the sea.

One cave is called Qara ni Bukete (Pregnancy Cave), and reaching it requires swimming through an underwater tunnel. According to lore, anyone of any size or shape can manage it – except someone who is pregnant and hiding it. Another cave has a natural skylight that allows sunlight to filter in, flickering on the surface of the water and lighting up the striated limestone walls. Sawa-i-Lau is just south of Yasawa Island, the northernmost island in the chain.

X MARKS THE SPOT

Blue Lagoon

This absolutely stunning natural lagoon on the coast of Nanuya Lailai was made famous by the film of the same name. Vatuvula ‘Big White Rock’ is a volcanic plug – a tower of hardened magma – on Wayasewa Island offering vistas over the southern Yasawa Islands.

Long Beach

On Nacula, the third largest of the Yasawa Islands, this is a superlative beach among many superlative beaches, with clear emerald waters.

Yasawa-i-Rara

Traditional Fijian village on Yasawa Island and home to the Tui Yasawa, the High Chief of the Yasawa

Islands.

Manta Ray Passage

The waters between Naviti and Drawaqa islands draw squadrons of manta rays between May and October.

Supplied The Islands Book, Lonely Planet.

Extract taken from The Islands Book by Lonely Planet, $60 RRP. Contact: www.shop.lonelyplanet.com

Reproduced with permission from Lonely Planet © 2022