Holidaying alone in Rarotonga is nothing but pleasure

You are single or your partner can’t escape work. Your friends have other plans or won’t commit. So, you decide to holiday with the one person that won’t let you down. Someone guaranteed not to be difficult or irritating, who knows you really, really well. That’s right – yourself.

Holidaying alone isn’t such a radical idea. I’ve done my share of solo travel around city destinations and that’s been fine. But could a midlife woman have a good time in her own company on a tropical island holiday? Or is white sand, waving palm trees and coral reefs, firmly the habitat of honeymoon couples and families? I decided to find out.

Drifting along in the warm waters of the lagoon as a sea turtle swam at my shoulder is one solo experience that I’m very glad not to have missed out on. There are three species of marine turtle living in the waters around Rarotonga and the most often seen is the green turtle.

We’ve all been on wildlife excursions and found a complete absence of wildlife, but the turtles here come to the reef near the Avaavaroa Passage where fish nibble the algae on their shells and give them a clean-up, so you are pretty much guaranteed to spot one.

I’ll admit to feeling nervous as I’m not the best swimmer and there are strong currents to navigate between the shore and the turtle hotspot. But Ariki Adventures has a focus on safety and three capable looking guides if anyone gets into trouble.

Nicky Pellegrino Muri Beach, Rarotonga.

Best of all, they supply you with sea scooters. These look a bit like Dyson vacuum cleaners and they pull you effortlessly through the water as you snorkel along which means you can concentrate on seeking out turtles.

I saw so many of these amazing creatures I lost count, one absolutely huge one, others smaller, some resting on the rocks and a couple swimming up to the surface. They seemed entirely unbothered by humans in flippers and face masks – there is a strict no touching rule – and it was the most extraordinary thing to be a part of their world for a short while.

The turtles are a must-see but you also can’t go to the Cooks and not experience some of the outer islands, particularly Aitutaki. If you don’t want to stay there overnight (although I did at the rustically luxurious Tamanu Beach Resort) you can still enjoy a short but magical taste of its beauty.

Nicky Pellegrino The Vaka Cruise visits three islands.

The Vaka Cruise whisks day-trippers on a six-hour exploration of three motu and one great snorkelling spot. Included is Rakau which has been a popular location for shooting reality shows like Survivor, Akaiami which was once a stop on the flying boat’s famous Coral Route and visited by old-time Hollywood stars like John Wayne and Marlon Brando, and finally the famous One Foot Island, where you can get your passport stamped at the post office or walk along a narrow sand spit that stretches out into the lagoon. “I can’t believe it’s real,” I heard one woman gasp, looking at all this pristine paradise.

Onboard the Vaka Cruises catamaran you’ll also eat some of the best food in the islands, a huge spread of traditional dishes like breadfruit salad, pumpkin poke, mango with shaved coconut and fresh-as barbecued tuna.

Dining out can be slightly awkward when you’re holidaying alone, particularly in the evening. If you would rather avoid a table-for-one then Rarotonga has that covered too.

The Muri Night Markets are open four evenings a week at Muri Beach village. There’s a food truck vibe here with fresh seafood, crepes, epic plates of ribs and pizza, all at affordable prices and this is where lots of locals come to eat – the rib vendor does an especially roaring trade.

For a less casual, but also very local experience there is the Progressive Dinner organised by Cook Island Tours. This is a three-course meal and you eat each one at the home of a different Cook Islander getting a taste of their culture as well as their culinary skills.

Nicky Pellegrino Mama Nono.

A stand-out for me was the elegant Mama Nono who showed us through her tropical gardens filled with mango trees, ginger, taro and coconut palms, before welcoming us into her house for a starter of ike mata and banana salad (her secret is curry powder and Best Foods mayonnaise).

There’s such a lovely vibe on this tour and by the time you arrive at Bates and Tara’s charming garden strung with fairylights to tackle eight kinds of cake and loaded fruit platters, you’re sure to have made new friends.

Food is one of the things the Cook Islands does especially well but it pays to escape the resorts and try some of the local cafés and eating spots. My picks are the fish sandwich at a little shack called the Mooring Café near Muri Beach and the coffee and passionfruit custard doughnut on the shady verandah at nearby LBV Bakery and Café (it stands for Le Bon Vivant).

For pizza head to Trader Jack’s in Avarua, an iconic waterfront spot which is a great place to watch the weather on a stormy day and enjoy a crisp, cold Cook Islands lager from the Rarotonga Brewery.

Nicky Pellegrino Avatea Café’s fish tacos.

Meanwhile if you’re spending time on Aitutaki don’t miss the Avatea Café. Justly famous for its fish tacos, this is an alfresco garden eatery where they’ve recently started experimenting with brewing small batches of beer – I tried the pilsner which was excellent – and they have a small container-boutique selling mostly local clothes and accessories.

Cocktails (or mocktails) are a traditional part of the island experience. Even if you never drink them at home, it seems almost mandatory to have at least one when in the tropics. I was transported around some of the most stylish and fun Rarotonga beach bars in an electric tuk-tuk on Tik-e Tours Sunset Cocktail tour.

From the stylish OTB bar at Manuia Beach Resort to the quirkier Wilson’s Beach Bar at Castaway and the Shipwreck bar, the mango daiquiris and pina coladas are being shaken and stirred. Tik-e Tours also runs personalised excursions round the island and as well as e-bike tours and rentals.

Nicky Pellegrino Cocktails are a traditional part of the island experience.

Sometimes with tours it pays not to know exactly what you are in for. I signed up for the Raro Buggy adventure seduced by a photograph of a waterfall and thinking it would be a chance to experience the interior of the island rather than endlessly circling its 31km coastal road.

Yes, there was indeed a waterfall at one point. But there was also an adrenalin-fuelled go-cart ride skidding sideways through mud and puddles and getting literally the filthiest I have ever been in my life.

On a hot, steamy day after a rainstorm the mud was extra-sticky, I was cheerfully informed by one guide (who also admitted he’d been banned from every laundromat on the island). For me, this ranks as one of those things I’m glad I did but am unlikely ever to want to do again but to be fair everyone else seemed to be totally fizzing afterwards.

Fortunately, there was time to clean off before a soothing session of beauty treatments at the Muri Beach Club Hotel’s spa. Here they use a local skincare range called Rito that is made from natural ingredients found on the land and sea of the south Pacific Islands. They smell and feel wonderful, and afterwards I felt fully restored to a state of relaxation.

Relaxing is what island holidays are all about and the Cook Islands offer plenty of opportunities. But you could also have a ukulele lesson, take a guided stand-up paddleboard tour, learn to make tivaevae (a traditional Cook Islands art of quilting), and even go op-shopping.

While it isn’t a retail mecca – with black pearls and bright clothes being the main opportunity for spending – every Saturday morning you can shop your heart out at the Punanga Nui Market in Avarua. There’s music, good coffee, amazing pastries, drinking coconuts and stalls selling local crafts, handmade jewellery, soaps, clothing and beautiful ei (flower garlands for the head and neck).

So, if you’re faced with the choice to go somewhere alone or not go anywhere at all, then I reckon the Cook Islands makes for an easy decision. Holidaying with yourself in Rarotonga is nothing but a pleasure.

The writer travelled as a guest of Cook Islands Tourism.