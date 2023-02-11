Save & Splurge: Private islands for a romantic escape in the sun

Hideaway Island Resort, Vanuatu

Stunning ocean views are guaranteed at this island resort set on the small coral atoll of Mele Island, just four minutes by ferry from Vanuatu’s mainland.

The Melanesian-style resort is the custodian of one of Vanuatu’s only marine sanctuaries. A few steps from the property guests can snorkel and scuba around a reef home to thousands of friendly fish, or visit the world’s only underwater post office offshore to post waterproof postcards. The only other thing to do here is unwind with your significant other.

Accommodation ranges from quad share rooms with shared facilities to the more romantic private one-bedroom villa with its own swimming pool. From $247 per night. See: hideaway.com.vu

Le Méridien Ile des Pins, New Caledonia

New Caledonia Tourism The Island of Pines is known as ‘the closest island to paradise’.

Hotel group Marriott International owns the upscale accommodation brand, Le Méridien.

The New Caledonia outpost lies 100 kilometres southeast from the capital Nouméa on the Isle of Pines, a small outcrop bordered by towering pine trees and surrounded by the New Caledonia Barrier Reef. It is suitably nicknamed 'the closest island to paradise'.

The Le Méridien Ile des Pins resort brings a taste of luxury to the oasis, including modern bungalow suites with extravagant bedding and an infinity pool with lagoon views.

For an extra special visit, book the Avec Amour Package until May 31, 2023 which includes accommodation with private reef access, daily breakfast for two, champagne cocktails and chocolate. From $627 per night. See: marriott.com

Vomo Island, Fiji

Supplied Vomo Island Fiji is accessible by boat or helicopter.

Vomo Island Fiji is an all-inclusive resort offering a secluded escape for travellers. Located on a privately owned 87-hectare island among Fiji's Mamanuca Islands – a 30-minute speedboat transfer away – the resort is home to 28 villas and six huge residences – most of which are only a few metres from the sea.

During February and March, Vomo is offering a romantic package for couples who book four nights or more. In addition to an extra night free, guests can choose from an hour-long couples massage, a beachfront dinner, or a private picnic on the resort’s jungle-clad sister island.

Guests at the resort can also snorkel straight off the island's main beaches and complete their yoga routine from a platform at the peak of the old volcano. From US$3999 (NZ$6325) for five nights. See: vomofiji.com