The new Fiji resort feature that helps you avoid queueing at the airport

My flight from Nadi to Auckland is nearly seven hours away - but my bag is already checked in, my boarding pass is in hand and I’m enjoying a heavenly massage at the Sofitel Resort and Spa in Denarau.

Forget getting to the airport three hours earlier - I only need to rock up with enough time to get through security and settle into a pre-flight G&T.

Fiji Airways has a “Resort check-in” feature at some of its Denarau hotels, which means the airline has a counter on site at the resort. You hand over your passport, your luggage is weighed and checked through with an airline representative, and you receive your boarding pass. Your bags are then safely transported to the airport - slashing time waiting in a queue and giving you extra time to soak up the last little bits of your Fiji holiday.

Resort check-in is already available at the Sofitel, Sheraton and InterContinental resorts in Fiji, but the airline is rolling it out more widely throughout 2023.

I checked in my bag at the Sofitel at 1pm for a 7.30pm flight and I was the only person in the queue. I waltzed right up to the counter and received my boarding pass within minutes. Still with the essentials in my carry-on bag, the rest of the afternoon allowed me to relax and unwind at the resort.

Once I eventually arrived at the international terminal, with check-in already completed hours earlier, I headed straight for security and made a beeline for the Fiji Airways lounge for a little nip and a bite to eat.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Resort check-in allows you to spend extra hours in an idyllic resort setting rather than an airport queue.

I’ve flown Fiji Airways many times over the years, and this is just one of the ways the airline is working on improving its product to better service passengers.

From Friday, it will also change the structure of its fares.

Called ‘Fly Your Way’, it offers four categories of fares: Lite, Value, Comfort and Plus, with varying levels of flexibility and baggage allowances for economy passengers. Fortunately, all fares - including Lite, receive an in-flight meal, entertainment and beverages.

There’s also the existing My Bubble feature where passengers can block the seats beside them in economy class for a fee, and My Island, where guests can purchase an entire row in Economy if flying long haul and overnight.

In regard to resort check-in, there are a few things to keep in mind to make the most of it:

Check the cut-off time for bag drop – it’s different to the airport

One of the reasons I checked in my bag at 1pm for a 7.30pm flight was because on that particular day, that was the cut-off time for bag drop. It varies each day depending on the flights so check the day before your flight to see when the cut-off is. If you miss it, you’ll have to check in your bag the old-fashioned way - at the airport.

Tim Gorman/Supplied Fiji Airways is unveiling a new fare structure from Friday.

Bring your passport and your check-in bag

You’ll need to present your passport as you would normally at the airport check-in counter, and of course, all your luggage you plan to check in. Your bag will be weighed and tagged, and you’ll receive your boarding pass - so keep it in a safe place for the rest of the day. When you get to the airport, you don’t need to queue at the counter, head straight to security with your carry-on.

Keep your essentials - and your swimwear - in your carry-on

Even if you’ve checked out of your room, most resorts allow you to still make use of the facilities, such as a spa treatment or the swimming pools. So if you plan to have a dip, make sure your swimwear is in your carry-on luggage or handbag. But make sure you bring a waterproof bag or cover so your damp togs don’t drip over the rest of your belongings.

If you have a tote bag and a carry-on suitcase, stash your day’s belongings in your tote, and ask the resort to look after your suitcase until your departure. It’ll be stored securely in a locked room with a tag, and you can collect it from the valet at any time. And, make sure any liquids in your carry-on are under 100ml, as per aviation security rules.

If you’ve checked out, you won’t be able to charge anything back to your room

Once you’ve checked out in the morning, and you’re planning to spend the day still in the resort, you won’t be able to charge any spa treatments, drinks or food back to your room. Make sure you have your wallet available to pay on site. And have your flip-flops in your day bag for wandering around pool or spa areas.

Essentials

Fiji Airways flies daily flights from Auckland to Nadi, and twice-weekly flights from Wellington and three times from Christchurch. From March 3, ‘Fly Your Way’ offers four categories of fares - Lite, Value, Comfort and Plus.

The writer was hosted by Fiji Airways and Tourism Fiji.