Fiji holidays that are good for the family and the environment

Imagine having a massage in the middle of a blue lagoon. You're surrounded by water so clear that it feels like you're staring straight into the soul of the ocean.

Taking the family to Fiji this year? There are so many resorts to choose from, and it can all be a bit overwhelming.

From high-end boutique villa-only accommodation on outer islands to well-known hotel chains on the mainland, there’s definitely something that will work for your particular whānau.

If you’re having trouble deciding, maybe look at staying somewhere that has a focus on giving back to the environment. In that long, hard period of closed borders, many resorts had time to regroup and look at the effects of tourism on the natural world (and some had been doing it well before Covid too).

Here are some options that will give you opportunities to not only have a wonderful Fijian holiday but leave the local natural environment even just a bit better than when you checked in.

Barefoot Manta Island Resort

Marie Le Coze Barefoot Manta Island Resort is located on Drawaqa Island.

Barefoot Manta Island Resort is located on Drawaqa Island which is owned by the beautiful people of Mua-ira Village on nearby Naviti Island; many of the staff you will meet come from this village. It’s affordable, authentic and perfect for families.

The Beachfront Levu bures fit two adults and three children and they look right out onto white sands and crystal-clear waters. Obviously, the word Manta comes from somewhere and people love swimming with these graceful rays as part of their stay here. Even better there’s an on-site marine biologist who manages the resort’s dedicated Marine Conservation Centre.

Since Barefoot Manta was built, over 4000 square metres of coral has been planted by this team and huge amounts of important data on Manta rays has been gathered. The centre is open to guests and there are plenty of opportunities to actively participate in the resort’s ongoing conservation programme. See: barefootmantafiji.com

Plantation Island Resort

Plantation Island Resort Plantation Island Resort on Malolo Lailai Island.

You’ll find Plantation Island Resort on Malolo Lailai Island, in the Mamanucas. It has 23 acres of tropical landscaped gardens and seemingly endless white, sandy beaches.

It’s very family-friendly, whether your tribe is big or small, with great pools, a full range of kids club activities for all ages. There are also nanny and child-minding services available.

Plantation Island has a partnership with Corals For Conservation and the University of the South Pacific, and their resident marine biologists work tirelessly to restore the underwater environment surrounding the resort, so it can thrive. Guests are welcome to come and learn more and participate hands-on if they like.

The partnership, which started in 2018 has resulted in the construction of six nurseries, which enable collected coral to grow to adult size before being transported to the perfect environment for them to flourish.

Guest activities vary between coral planting, fish house making, kids club talks and educational snorkelling trips around the nursery - depending on the day. See: plantationisland.com

InterContinental Fiji

The family pool at InterContinental Resort, Fiji.

Located on the Coral Coast on Viti Levu, the InterContinental is a great family-friendly option set on 35 acres of tropical gardens on beautiful Natadola Beach.

Planet Trekkers, the resort’s signature kids club, has plenty to do for those aged 4-12 (there are nanny services available for under 4s) and there is snorkelling, wakeboarding and tubing for older kids. Their marine biologist conducts twice-weekly interactive presentations for guests to learn about the resort's restoration efforts.

Reef Safari also offers guided snorkelling sessions that allow guests to understand the marine ecosystem first-hand. The resort has also recently reactivated its Community Care Fund where guests can opt to donate FJ$2 per room, per night with all funds raised going towards the improvement of education, well-being, sustainability, and infrastructure of Sanasana Village and the community surrounding Natadola Bay.

In previous years, InterContinental team members have invested Community Care Funds and volunteered to help improve Malomalo Primary School - with painting, repairing, installing a new roof, connecting electricity and water and many other improvements. See: fiji.intercontinental.com

Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort

Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort has multiple pools.

If you’re wanting to go five-star, Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, in Savusavu Bay is often referred to as one of the best places in Fiji for luxury family accommodation. With just 25 bures it’s not overrun with crowds and has multiple pools the kids will never want to get out of.

The Bula Club is known for its variety of interesting activities, which change daily so no one gets bored. If the surname sounds familiar, yes Jean-Michel is the son of environmental legend Jacques Cousteau, so the environmental focus has been deeply embedded in everything they do from day one.

Guests are welcome to join the onsite marine biologist in any of the activities he undertakes - there is a huge focus on education and understanding, so future generations can be part of the moment that restores, rather destroys our marine environment. See: fijiresort.com