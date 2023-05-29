Naturally beautiful Fijian resort feels like it’s on a private island

Welcome to Fiji’s Yasawa Islands, and a place known as the Sawa-i-Lau Caves.

Check-in

Nanuku Resort is about 140 kilometres from Nadi airport, and I arrive at night, so the drive in the dark to Pacific Harbour is slow, on poor roads interrupted by roadwork, people walking at night and the occasional group of cows sleeping on the road.

This means I arrive too late to be greeted by the traditional warrior welcome, but instead I’m shown directly to my beachfront residence.

One advantage of the starry dark is I can clearly see BULA LEE spelled out in stones on the bottom of the illuminated pool.

The look

The resort feels like an island, even though it joins the mainland of Viti Levu by a narrow isthmus.

It shouldn’t be confused with Nanuku Private Island, which is a 20-minute speedboat ride away, and is available for day trips, overnight stays and events.

Supplied One of the resort’s one-bedroom beachfront villas.

Set in 200 hectares on a three-kilometre stretch of golden beach, the estate is naturally beautiful with hilly cliffsides, lush, fragrant plantings of trees and shrubs, vegetable gardens and a mangrove nursery.

The ambience is rustic, with traditional thatched roofs and airy, tropical modern decor. There’s live Fijian music throughout the day, as the cheerful staff take every opportunity to sing or strum a guitar.

The room

The resort has 15 suites and 22 villas and residences scattered through the gardens.

I’ve been assigned a spacious, One Bedroom Beachfront Pool Residence which, at 200 square metres, feels like it has been designed with a Middle Eastern emir in mind.

Downstairs there’s a fully equipped kitchen and dining room, a fridge packed with complimentary soft drinks, a large sitting room made for a big family, with an outdoor terrace, garden, a sparkling 27sqm and jacuzzi, dining pavilion and a path directly to the beach.

Upstairs, there’s a long veranda overlooking the pool, and enormous open plan bedroom, bathroom and dressing room. I even have my own yoga pavilion. I’m told to dial “0” if I need anything. Just some company.

Food and drink

Supplied The view from above – Nanuku Resort, Fiji.

Meals are served in the Kanavata restaurant and lounge in the Clubhouse, although the resort offers a number of dining options, including tree top dining on a platform suspended above the waves.

Menus are offered a la carte (no buffets, thankfully) and focus on produce from local farms and the resort’s kitchen garden.

There is a Fijian cultural night once a week with an authentic Fijian lovo. There’s plenty of taro, plantain and cassava on the traditional menu – all are acquired tastes.

Out and about

The resort offers scuba diving and snorkelling trips, white water rafting, ziplining, waterfall treks, jet ski safaris, river tubing, and heli golf.

Nanuku is a leader in promoting and preserving Fijian culture and respecting the beautiful natural environment it occupies, and interested guests can participate in activities with the resort’s sustainability manager, including coral regeneration and mangrove planting.

The verdict

This is a wonderful resort for multi-generational travel, with fantastic kids’ activities and a genuine respect for local culture and nature.

Highlight

Supplied Part of Nanuku’s wellness program - the Treetop Spa.

Nanuku’s small spa is nothing special in terms of decor, but the massage from Tina is sensational, involving techniques that have been passed down to her through generations.

Lowlight

The reef means the sea isn’t great for swimming just off the resort, but there’s a main pool with swim-up bar and private pools in many of the villas.

The essentials

Rates from $FJD1599 ($1050) a night, inclusive of breakfast for two. The tariff also includes over 20 activities such as cooking classes, yoga, cultural shows and selected non-motorised water sports.

The Lailai Kids Adventure Club caters for children of all ages, with an emphasis on nature, learning and outdoor fun and is complimentary from 8am to 8pm. Younger children have babysitters, older children are assigned a “buddy.” See nanukuresort.com

Fiji Airways flies daily flights from Auckland to Nadi, and twice-weekly flights from Wellington and four times from Christchurch.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

Lee Tulloch was a guest of Nanuku Resort.

- traveller.com.au