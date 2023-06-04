Aitutaki: One of the most beautiful islands in the world is right on NZ's doorstep

Aitutaki is just like the Maldives - but much closer to home.

We were just a few steps off the plane when the first hug arrived. We’d just arrived in Aitutaki, one of the most beautiful islands in the world. It’s a 40-minute flight from Rarotonga and every single tourist is routinely greeted by a member of the tourism board as they arrive.

But these staff members don’t just deliver advice, they deliver hugs. The kind that are so tight they reach your soul.

Many people dream of going to the Maldives; it’s seen as the ultimate island destination. But what some don’t realise is that we have our very own version of the Maldives right here in the South Pacific.

READ MORE:

* We trialled the new digital way of entering NZ – it was frustrating

* Vivid Sydney: Thousands of Kiwis expected to attend light festival

* The parts of New Zealand these travel writers have always wanted to go to



Aitutaki is best known for its vast turquoise lagoon, dotted with small islets known as ‘motus’.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The resort’s infinity pool.

There is no shortage of accommodation on the island; from budget to five-star - but if you’re after the most luxurious experience, there is only one place you need to consider: Pacific Resort Aitutaki.

This adults-only retreat has just 29 villas, and all sit on the beach, with magical views out to sea.

The large rooms each have a deck overlooking the ocean, a luxuriously comfy bed, a Nespresso machine and a beachside shower. It’s the kind of space you could spend your entire holiday - never stepping outside - and still leave happy.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Wet & Wild Aitutaki took us to some of the best places in the lagoon.

But that would mean missing out on some of the best the resort has to offer, like its enormous infinity pool and adjoining bar. Or the restaurant with food so good that it’s a distraction to the expansive views. And you can’t leave without heading into the ocean, where you’re treated to a vibrant spectacle teeming with life and colour. Stay in long enough, and you might even spot a turtle.

Aside from the resort, you can’t miss a trip to explore the outer reaches of the lagoon, including Aitutaki’s famous One Foot Island. The name comes from its appearance, resembling an enormous left foot when seen from above (you might be lucky enough to spot this when flying in.)

Brook Sabin/Stuff One Foot Island, left, is the most popular day trip in Aitutaki.

The tiny, uninhabited motu boasts some of the most pristine white-sand beaches in the South Pacific, fringed by swaying coconut palms. It feels like wandering through a landscape so perfect, it could only exist in the imagination.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Avatea Cafe offers some of the best food in the Pacific.

We ventured out with Wet & Wild Aitutaki to visit the island on a day tour, which included snorkelling with giant trevally, turtle spotting and a barbeque lunch on the beach.

It was a highlight, but not the only one. The other came when visiting Avatea Cafe, which served some of the best food I’ve ever eaten - thanks to Kiwi chef Karin Wilson.

The Maldives takes almost a day of travel to get there, and up until my visit to Aitutaki, it was my favourite place in the world. But a little island a few short hops from New Zealand is a worthy alternative. And best of all, it offers a rich blend of beauty and culture that you won’t find anywhere else.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The rooms at Pacific Resort are spacious, with excellent views.

Fact file:

Staying there: Beachfront accommodation at Pacific Resort Aitutaki starts from $1350 per night, including daily breakfast. See: pacificresort.com/aitutaki

Playing there: Lagoon tours with Wet & Wild Aitutaki. See: wetnwild-aitutaki.com

Getting there: Air New Zealand has daily flights to Rarotonga from Auckland, and has a codeshare agreement with Air Rarotonga on flights to Aitutaki, meaning you can book the entire journey through the Air NZ website on one ticket. Alternatively, Jetstar flies three times a week from Auckland to Rarotonga, and the Aitutaki leg can be booked independently through the Air Rarotonga website. See: airnewzealand.co.nz; jetstar.com; airraro.com

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer was hosted by Cook Islands Tourism and Pacific Resort Aitutaki. See: cookislands.travel