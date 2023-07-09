Spotlight on: This adults-only resort sits on the world's most beautiful lagoon

Aitutaki is just like the Maldives - but much closer to home.

A fire ripped through Aitutaki Lagoon Private Island Resort in 2018 devastating beachfront accommodation units and the beach bar.

Following extensive refurbishment, the five-star island resort has now revealed its brand-new facilities overlooking “the world's most beautiful lagoon,” and the Pacific Ocean.

Supplied Aitutaki Lagoon Private Island Resort is a two-minute ferry ride from Aitutaki.

The new-look guest complex greets passengers as they arrive on the private island, Motu Akitua, from the main island of Aitutaki. Here, the property features the guest reception, gift shop and two beachfront restaurants with indoor-outdoor flow and views across the lagoon and Maunga Pu mountain.

There are two swimming pools – one close to the bar with teardrop chairs and another perfectly positioned for tropical sunsets – as well as a new day spa designed for couples treatments.

The resort claims to be the only private island resort in the Cook Islands and the only one directly on the famed turquoise waters of Aitutaki Lagoon. It has 36 thatched guest bungalows, seven of which sit over the water with direct lagoon access.

Supplied The resort has two pools.

Elsewhere, the Royal Honeymoon Pool Villa comes with an outdoor rain shower and private pool in its own lush garden, while the Deluxe Beachfront Bungalow is located on its own private beach under the shade of coconut palms.

Aitutaki Lagoon Private Island Resort is a two-minute ferry ride from Aitutaki. Guests are required to be aged 16 and above. See: aitutakilagoonresort.com