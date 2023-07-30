LBV Bakery Rarotonga: This is the best sweet treat I've ever tried

Most people head to Rarotonga for the snorkelling. I head there for a sweet feast.

Let me take you to one of my favourite places in the world: Rarotonga. People come from all over the world to visit this lush tropical paradise, and we’re so lucky to have it just a short flight away.

Most people expect travel writers to wax lyrical about its dreamy lagoon, where colourful fish dart between vibrant coral. Or perhaps the Jurassic peaks and warm-hearted people. But my first stop is a humble little bakery with one of the best sweet treats I’ve ever tried.

Welcome to LBV Bakery and Cafe – which stands for Le Bon Vivant. This French phrase translates to “the good life”, which is exactly what you’ll experience. For a start, the bakery serves some of the island’s best coffee. But it’s pastries that are the real heart of this bakery. In particular, its doughnuts.

Doughnuts? Really? I want to point out I’m not a glutton, or even someone who would normally eat doughnuts. Especially for breakfast. I generally think they’re overrated and disappointing. But that’s until you’ve tried what LBV has to offer.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The doughnuts usually sell out by lunch.

Rarotongan-style doughnuts are renowned for their soft fluffy centre and a perfect golden crunch on the outside. LBV’s go a step further, filling them with a flavour of the day – usually custard. And there’s a lot of it.

Each morning on a recent holiday (and many more before that), I’d head to the bakery just after its 8am opening, which is when the doughnuts emerge hot from the oven.

A morning coffee with a doughnut is something I never thought I’d do. But it was bliss. So good, all six of us on the family trip indulged each morning. Just don’t leave it too late, because they usually sell out.

A sweet morning treat, followed by a day exploring the lagoon is my idea of a perfect holiday. I’ve already booked my annual break back there next year. And LBV will, as always, be my first stop.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Part of the secret is the custard filling.

Essentials

Getting there: Air New Zealand has daily flights to Rarotonga from Auckland with connections across the domestic network. Jetstar flies three times a week from Auckland. See: airnewzealand.co.nz; jetstar.com

LBV Bakery is found on the island's main road in Muri, just south of the Muri Night Market.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer paid for his own travel and doughnuts.