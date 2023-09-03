Escape the crowds at the best tropical islands in our backyard

International travel is back with a vengeance, bringing with it a familiar pre-Covid problem: overcrowding.

But, we're lucky enough to have some of the most beautiful islands in the world right in our backyard – scattered amongst the South Pacific. Here, you'll find plenty of tropical escapes where you can have a beach all to yourself.

Savai'i, Samoa

Prepare to step back in time. Savai'i might be the largest island in Samoa, but it's firmly off the tourist path, as most visitors spend their time on the main island of Upolu.

Brook Sabin Afu Aau Waterfalls has a remarkable swimming hole.

But, if you make an effort to get there – either by plane or ferry – the rewards are many. You'll find empty beaches, rich culture, a laid-back way of life, and some of the Southern Hemisphere’s best hidden gems.

These include the largest blow holes in the Pacific, a blue lagoon in the jungle at Afu Aau Waterfalls and affordable accommodation.

Try a beach fale that includes a basic breakfast and dinner for $120. It's essentially a thatched hut with a mattress and mosquito net. But if you don't mind getting back to basics, it's worth every cent.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Savai’i has lots of affordable accommodation options.

An active volcano has sculpted Savai'i over millennia, with the scars of its violent history still present today. The last eruption, in the early 1900s, wreaked havoc on the island, burying five villages and creating a vast 100sqkm lava field.

This remarkable part of the island extends down to the sea and includes a half-buried church, which you can explore on foot.

Niue

Brook Sabin/Stuff Niue is full of remarkable rock pools.

Another spectacular volcanic creation can be found in neighbouring Niue. The island is often referred to as The Rock of Polynesia because it's the tip of an ancient volcano that's essentially grown coral over it.

The island is home to a dramatic network of limestone cliffs and chasms that have been shaped by the relentless sea. The result is an island unlike any other in the South Pacific.

It doesn't have many beaches – instead, you'll find vast rock pools, mysterious caves, and crystal-clear waters. The exceptional visibility is because the island has no rivers, so all rainfall filters through the rock and arrives at the sea clean and pure.

The island has only one or two flights a week from New Zealand and one main resort, meaning it has an effective cap on tourists. Those who venture there will be rewarded with a genuinely untouched paradise.

Taveuni, Fiji

While Fiji is one of the busier countries in the South Pacific, there are plenty of places to find a beach to yourself. After all, the country has 330 islands.

One of the easier to get to is Taveuni – the country's third-largest island. It's often described as the Garden Island of Fiji and is a lush paradise adorned with cascading waterfalls, dense rainforests and pristine beaches.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Wainibau Falls in Taveuni.

The Lavena Coastal Walk is one of the island’s best day trips and involves a trek past secluded beaches and sleepy villages.

You'll soon get a sense of just how dense the tropical jungle is, thanks to the island's volcanic history. There are around 150 cones dotted around Taveuni, and ancient eruptions have laid a fertile ground on which a green paradise has grown.

The track ends by weaving into the jungle, where you'll discover Wainibau Falls – perfect for a refreshing dip after a long walk.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Taveuni has many fantastic spots to snorkel.

The island's most remarkable feature, however, can be found underwater at the Waitabu Marine Reserve. It was established in 1998 as one of the country's first marine reserves.

It's seen a remarkable comeback of fish that clean the reef, which has helped regenerate the coral. The island is also home to the famed Rainbow Reef, which is said to be the soft coral capital of the world.

Marquesas Islands, French Polynesia

Many people don't realise the size of French Polynesia. The country has 130 islands spread over a territory more than double the size of Western Europe.

In the northern reaches is the Marquesas Islands, one of the most remote places on the planet. It's the furthest island group from any continent and is even 1400 kilometres from the country’s capital, Papeete. That's roughly the length of New Zealand.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Fakarava is found in French Polynesia.

While you can fly there, it's much more of an adventure by ship. We boarded an ultra-luxury liner with Regent Seven Seas on its Hawaii to Tahiti itinerary, which stops off at the Marquesas Islands.

The main island is Nuku Hiva. It's renowned for its rugged mountains, ancient Polynesian temples, lush rainforests, and spectacular waterfalls. The tallest is Vaipo Falls, which is higher than Auckland's Sky Tower.

Our cruise also stopped at Fakarava, an idyllic atoll full of marine life. Both islands are remote, uncrowded, and really feel like you've reached the ends of the Earth.

Fact file:

Savai'i is reached by flying to Samoa's main island Upolu and then taking a car ferry or flight. See: samoa.travel

Niue is served by Air New Zealand flights from Auckland, with connections across the domestic network. See: airnz.co.nz

Taveuni is easily reached on a domestic flight from Nadi, Fiji's main gateway. See: fijiairways.com

Regent Seven Seas operates several itineraries that include the exploration of French Polynesia. See: rssc.com

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer has previously been hosted by several operators and tourism boards.