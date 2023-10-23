Niue: The South Pacific's most surprising island nation

Niue is very different from the Cook Islands. It's a place without crowds, sandy beaches, or nightclubs. It’s a place where nature rules (video published July 2021).

Discover the world's largest uplifted coral atoll by exploring the caverns, chasms and swimming pools dotting Niue's rugged coastline, or go game fishing a few hundred metres offshore and snorkelling or diving with dolphins and humpback whales.

Niue's distinctive dining options are imbued with a friendly and informal ambience and a growing array of local and sustainable produce.

Niue Tourism Niue’s Limu Pools offer brilliant snorkelling.

Eat

Niue's best coffee and superb brunch options combine to make Fana Niue's best café. Fresh fish, wild boar, and the island's highly regarded honey and vanilla are all menu highlights.

Friendly longterm local Willie Saniteli is the perfect host for beers and burgers at the oceanfront Washaway Cafe in Avatele, only open on Sunday afternoons, while north along Niue's west coast in Tuapa, the Hio Cafe combines wood-fired pizza and island cocktails spiked with tennis ball-sized local passionfruit.

In sleepy downtown Alofi – population around 600 – Vaiolama Cafe's views of visiting yachts are best partnered with fresh sashimi, tuna wraps and papaya smoothies. Get to Alofi's weekday morning market by around 7am for freshly-baked coconut buns, or a bowl of nanē pia (coconut porridge).

Brett Atkinson Niue's Fana Cafe, opened in March 2022 by Chris Skinner and Ros Price.

For island-brewed craft beer, adjourn on Thursday nights to Avi's Ark, a landlocked former Japanese fishing boat located behind the Kai Ika restaurant. Tasting paddles from Inu Hake (Niuean for 'drink up') include brews imbued with local honey, vanilla and mango. Karaoke carry-ons often ensue later in the night.

Stay

High above the southwestern coast's reef and roiling waves, the Scenic Matavai Resort Niue is the island's only full-service hotel.

Spacious and contemporary rooms feature private balconies ideal for spontaneous whale watching, while Friday nights at the Matavai incorporate an umu (like a hāngī) buffet, and entertainment from the Vaha family, a multi-talented local crew.

Niue Tourism The Scenic Matavai Resort Niue in Tamakautoga.

Self-catering accommodation includes Namukulu Cottages, with their own whale-watching eyrie and near good swimming and snorkelling locations, and Lau's Getaway, a pair of adults-only luxury villas with endless horizon views across the intense blue of the Pacific.

Play

Definitely pack a sense of adventure and good walking shoes. Negotiate sea tracks to the caves and natural swimming pools dotting Niue's coastline.

Refreshed by a natural spring and the Pacific swell, Limu Pools are popular for snorkelling, while Matapa Chasm's slender cliff-framed haven was a traditional bathing spot for Niuean nobility in earlier centuries.

Experience the crystalline and pristine waters surrounding Niue – underwater visibility can be up to 80 metres – on a diving or snorkelling trip with Niue Blue. There's also the chance to swim with Niue's resident spinner dolphins, or to slip gently into the water to observe humpback whales and their calves when they visit from July to October.

Brett Atkinson Tony Aholima from A5 Tours.

Deep waters just a few hundred metres offshore are ideal for catching wahoo, yellowfin tuna and mahi mahi. Head out with Clifford Marsh from Niue Wahoo Fishing Charters. Island entrepreneurs from Niue Honey and Niue Vanilla offer walking tours of their bush hives and organic vanilla farm – making up the Pacific Bee Sanctuary, Niue's bees are the healthiest on the planet – while Tony Aholima from A5 Tours combines island philosophy with plantation walks (more than 15 different crops and counting).

Tony also leads bush walks to seek out Niue's famed uga (coconut crabs). After dark, experience Niue's stellar and unique status as the world's only official Dark Sky Nation.

Fact file:

Getting there: Air New Zealand flies weekly from Auckland to Niue. From November 2023 to January 2024, flights will be twice weekly. For independent island exploration, rent a Kia Sportage SUV from Niue Rock Rentals. See niueisland.com for more information.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer was hosted by Niue Tourism.