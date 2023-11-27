Tiny Pacific nation 'thrilled' as Air New Zealand adds flight in 2024

Niue is very different from the Cook Islands. It's a place without crowds, sandy beaches, or nightclubs. It’s a place where nature rules (video published July 2021).

Tourism operators on Niue are “thrilled” after Air New Zealand announced a second weekly flight to the tiny Pacific island during autumn and winter next year.

The national carrier will fly on a Tuesday and Saturday from April until the end of October.

Currently, Air NZ runs a seasonal, twice-weekly service but only until the end of January.

Director of Tourism Micah Fuhiniu-Viviani said operators are “absolutely thrilled” with the second service from April.

“This really does compliment the hard work our team and the wider tourism industry has put in over this last winter, where not only demand to travel to Niue was at an all-time high but satisfaction levels of our visitors are off the charts,” said Fuhiniu-Viviani.

Niue Tourism Scenic Matavai Resort Niue. The country is one of the smallest on Earth.

“While we did get the larger A321 arriving to service some of this demand, we really needed another one. We appreciate the commitment Air New Zealand have shown to Niue in acknowledging this and making the flight a fixture for 2024.”

Air New Zealand Head of Pacific Islands, Brent Roxburgh told Stuff Travel that the airline knows “how important the ... services in to and out of Niue are to the local community”.

“We’re excited to be offering twice-weekly flights again from April 1 to October on our A320 aircraft, connecting New Zealand and Niue and giving customers an opportunity to escape the cold for the tropical sunshine in the winter months.”

Niue Tourism is currently undergoing upgrades to the island’s infrastructure and services, as well as a makeover for the airport terminal and resealing the runway.

Niue Tourism The Matapa Chasm is one of the island’s most popular swimming spots.

The country is one of the smallest on Earth, with a population of just 1500 people. It’s famed for its diving and fishing, as well as the rock pools, coral caves, inlets and caverns dotted around the island.

It also has a reputation as one of the best places in the Pacific to swim with humpback whales, which frequent the waters from July to October.