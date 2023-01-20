The Caribbean island that costs less than a three-bedroom house in Wellington

If you are dreaming of owning your own place, and are keen for a bit of solace away from prying neighbours, then it may be time to stop scrolling ‘latest listings’ on TradeMe and start looking for something a bit more exotic than a doer-upper in Kilbirnie.

A tropical Caribbean island 20km off the coast of Nicaragua is on the market for what seems like a ridiculously low price of just over $660,000. Yup, that is New Zealand dollars on the real estate’s website, not US dollars (although the listed US dollar amount of $475,000 comes up to around NZ$740,00 when converted, which is still a bargain).

At just over two hectares, the volcanic Iguana Island has a three-bedroom house set among the coconut palms and banana trees. There's also a home for the staff who will help do all the hard work while the new owner decides where on the wraparound porch to look at the sunsets from.

The island is surrounded by some of the best fishing and snorkelling in the region and is also away from the ‘hurricane belt’ which affects other tropical enclaves in the Caribbean. A lack of bitey insects is also a bonus.

READ MORE:

* Kokomo Fiji: This whole private island could be yours for just $90,000 a night

* Where to go if ... you want to act like you own a private island

* Top 10 remote and exotic islands where you can forget the world



The new owner will be able to witness the migration of butterflies, while also surveying their surroundings from the 8.5 metre observation tower.

Private Islands Inc/Supplied A boardwalk criss-crosses the island.

Don't worry if all the isolation gets a bit lonely at times, the island has internet and the city of Bluefields is a short boat trip away. Those with some more cash to splash are being encouraged by estate agents Private Islands Inc to add a swimming pool or even a helipad.

Asked by Stuff Travel if it would be difficult for a New Zealand citizen to own this piece of paradise, a spokesperson said: “Foreign ownership of property in Nicaragua is generally a quite straightforward process. We’d be happy to answer any other buyer questions upon inquiry.”

And if you are keen, the listing is here.

Private Islands Inc/Supplied The home has three bedrooms.