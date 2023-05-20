MGallery Santa Teresa: Boutique luxury in one of Brazil's most intoxicating cities

Rio de Janeiro is one of the most vibrant and exciting cities in Brazil.

Ease into a relaxed Rio de Janeiro stay in one of the city’s most interesting and historic neighbourhoods.

The Place

Part of Accor’s MGallery network of boutique hotels, often located in revitalised heritage buildings, Rio’s Santa Teresa Hotel sits high above the city in a former coffee farm dating back to 1850. Views from the lush gardens extend over leafy Santa Teresa, and on to Rio’s low-rise Centro downtown neighbourhood.

In earlier centuries, Santa Teresa was a popular location for unwed Rio locals enjoying a clandestine hookup away from prying eyes and family pressures, a local tradition celebrated in the name of the hotel’s Bar dos Descasados (Bar of the Unmarried).

The Space

Portuguese design elements including colourful azulejo tiles combine with historic features from the building’s original 19th century incarnation, while walls are decorated with Brazilian indigenous art and period prints of Rio including the unmistakeable geographic features of Sugarloaf Mountain and the sandy arc of Ipanema Beach. Leafy gardens segue to a heated outdoor pool framed by an alfresco bar offering the perfect Rio combination of heady cocktails and a Santa Teresa sunset.

The Room

Whitewashed walls and exposed timber beams in our Deluxe room highlight the property’s history, while there are expansive views over the soaring palms and faded Portuguese-style mansions of Santa Teresa. Heritage furniture includes a comfortable sofa and an elegant armoire, while picture windows provide the best views of one of the city’s most charming neighbourhoods.

Carol Piper Inside the Santa Teresa hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

The Amenities

Organic and sustainable Brazilian bath products combine with waffle-textured bathrobes and a free pair of comfy Havianas jandals, ideal for making the short shuffling journey to the hotel’s in-house spa. Start the day with coffee from the in-room Nespresso machine before adjourning for breakfast at the hotel’s Térèze restaurant.

The Food

Térèze’ fine dining menu combines both Portuguese and South American elements – try the heart of palm gazpacho, lychee ceviche or grilled octopus with chorizo – while the sprawling buffet breakfast includes juices cold-pressed from Amazonian fruit, and local morning specialities like pão de queijo (freshly-baked cheese pastries) and tapiocas (tortilla-like flatbreads made from cassava flour). On the trees outside, you’ll occasionally see a few marmosets lining up for a breakfast treat of fresh papaya.

Worth Stepping Out For

Reached uphill from Centro via a zigzagging labyrinth of cobblestoned streets or via a trundling journey on the Bonde, Rio’s historic tram, the bohemian neighbourhood of Santa Teresa is one of Rio’s most interesting areas. From the hotel it’s a short walk to Largo dos Guimarães, Santa Teresa’s raffish main square framed by bars, restaurants and design shops. Combine a window seat – ideal for views of the Bonde’s clattering uphill and downhill journey – with a caipirinha cocktail at Armazém São Joaquim, before exploring side streets shaded by magnolia trees.

Carol Piper Step outside of the hotel and take a ride on Rio’s historic tram.

At Favela Hype, beer and Brazilian street food combine with art and apparel sourced from designers living in Rio’s favelas (hillside working-class neighbourhoods). Santa Teresa is also enlivened by Rio’s brilliant street art scene. Keep an eye out for Luis Bueno’s Pele the Kisser series, where the late Brazilian soccer superstar is depicted kissing everyone from the Beatles and Bob Dylan to the Mona Lisa.

Worth Staying In For

Don’t miss drinks in the hotel’s poolside bar or visiting Bar dos Descasados for live jazz on a Friday night or a bossa nova band on Saturdays. You’ll definitely hear the iconic The Girl from Ipanema, but also plenty of other Brazilian bossa nova classics. Treatments in the hotel’s spa include gentle body scrubs infused with coffee husks, and massages infused with plants and herbs sourced from around the nearby Tijuca forest.

The Highlight

Sunset cocktails high above one of the world’s most intoxicating cities.

The Lowlight

The hotel’s Kafkaesque procedure – confusingly involving a QR code and separate remotes – for watching TV or Netflix. In the end we gave up on solving this South American enigma. We also could have done without the spontaneous fireworks show which erupted from a nearby ridge bang on midnight. Most likely a birthday or Mother’s Day celebration according to the friendly team at reception. Welcome to Rio.

The Verdict

An elegant but relaxed Rio escape from the bright lights and beachfront energy of Copacabana or Ipanema.

Essentials

Room rates start from around NZ$450. See: santateresahotelrio.com.

The writer’s trip was supported by the hotel.