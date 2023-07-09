Why Mexico City might be the world’s most underrated holiday destination

As North America’s most populous city, Mexico City might not be high on your travel bucket list.

Home to nine million people in the city confines and 21.8 million in its greater metropolitan area, Mexico’s capital is the sixth-largest metropolitan area in the world. But it is far more than just a heaving mass of people.

This sprawling, vibrant, complex megalopolis is a city of contrasts -- from its diverse and pilgrimage-worthy food scene, to its Spanish-era architecture, to its European boulevards and grand public parks.

And though many may be put off the country as a whole due to the regular eruptions of violence from its notorious drug cartels, if you’re a foodie or history buff looking for a destination that isn’t riddled with tourists – Mexico City is it.

Set in the Valley of Mexico within the high Mexican central plateau, at an altitude of 2240 metres, Mexico City is both the oldest capital in the Americas and one of two founded by Indigenous people. The city was built by the Mexica (Aztecs) people in 1325, under the name Tenochtitlan, on a group of islands in what was once a lake.

Ashleigh Stewart The Arena Mexico is the best place in the country to take in a Lucha Libre fight.

Tenochtitlan served as the capital of the Aztec empire until its fall at the hands of the Spanish in 1521, at which point the Spaniards razed the city and rebuilt a new one, naming it Mexico City.

Fast-forward 700 years, and the city sprawls up hillsides and across the countryside to form 16 boroughs, each with their own distinct personality.

The Unesco-listed Centro Historico is where many start their Mexico City journey. This is where you’ll find the domineering Metropolitan Cathedral – one of the largest in the Americas, situated on top of a former Aztec sacred precinct – the National Palace, the Plaza de la Constitucion (otherwise known as Zocalo) and the ancient Aztec ruins of Templo Mayor (discovered just 50 years ago while workers were digging to place underground electricity cables) – all within steps of one another.

The charming central square is filled with vendors by day, and with slow-strolling couples and families by night. The streets nearby are some of the most bustling in the city – many are crammed full of stalls selling everything from cheap socks to phone chargers, while others are packed full of tamale, taco and boiled corn stands, a cacophony of shouting voices filling the air.

Ashleigh Stewart Fine dining and inventive tacos at Balcon del Zocalo.

Venture beyond them, and you’ll find many a hidden gem. For instance, just a block from Templo Mayor, is the unassuming Secretaría de Educación Pública. The courtyard of this government building is swathed in huge murals by famed Mexican painter (and husband of Frida Kahlo) Diego Rivera and is free to enter.

If you’re looking for a place in the centre to spend the night or stop in for a meal, look no further than the Zocalo Central Hotel. This is a boutique hotel with a difference – a café in its ground floor atrium offers free food and drink for guests 24/7, and there’s also a free daily walking tour around the old city.

On the sixth floor is the incredible Balcon del Zocalo, a rooftop restaurant offering not only expansive views of the Metropolitan Cathedral and plaza, but masterful Mexican fare. At sunset, this is the perfect place to sit with a mezcal in hand, watching the sun’s reflection swath the plaza’s historic buildings in a rich shade of gold.

Ashleigh Stewart The view of Mexico City from Mondrian Mexico City La Condesa.

But if it’s a laidback and hipster vibe you’re in search of, the city’s young and chic flock to the leafy streets of La Condesa, a suburb full of fairy light-lit bars, hipster coffee houses, excellent restaurants and upscale hotels. Wide, tree-lined avenues, palatial art nouveau mansions and stately parks contribute to the area’s decidedly European vibe.

The city’s reputation as a foodie paradise is reflected in the streets of La Condesa, where streetside taco and quesadilla stalls stand alongside Japanese izakayas, fancy Italian restaurants and upscale Mexican eateries. It’s where you’ll find the city’s best fish tacos (El Pescadito), a vibrant, trendy food market (Mercado Roma) and high-end domestic cuisine (Palarmo).

Ashleigh Stewart The Historic Centre of Mexico City at night.

After you’ve gorged on decadent food, the nearby neighbourhoods of Roma and Chapultepec are best explored on foot. The city’s central park, Bosque de Chapultepec, known as the city’s “lungs,” offers a 686-hectare expanse of lush greenery and ecological space.

It’s also where you’ll find the grand Castillo de Chapultepec, housing the city’s National History Museum, and the National Anthropological Museum – a journey through Mayan and Mexica history and the home of the Aztec Sun Stone.

Ashleigh Stewart The Aztec Sun Stone, found in the National Museum of Anthropology.

The perfect base to explore La Condesa and its surrounds is one of the city’s newest hotels, Mondrian Mexico City Condesa, which is nestled amongst the jacaranda trees of a quiet suburban street. Catering to the young and hip, the hotel’s Cleo restaurant is a destination for a Sunday all-you-can-drink brunch, and the rooftop Skybar is a verdant sanctuary, where hummingbirds flit around your head as you sip on a mezcal cocktail. The rooms are sleek, with a pop of colour courtesy of vibrant murals, and the Peloton treadmills in the hotel gym are a luxurious touch.

Ashleigh Stewart The bustling streets of Xochimilco, Mexico City.

If time is on your side, there’s so much more Mexico City has to offer – the Frida Kahlo museum, the Floating Gardens of Xochimilco, the vast Mexican archaeological complex of Teotihuacan, the Diego Rivera Museum – that it seems impossible to see everything in one go. But this is a city that gets under your skin. You’ll be planning your next trip back before you leave.

Fact file:

Getting there: United Airlines flies to Mexico City from Auckland, with a stop-over in San Francisco. See: united.com

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

Staying safe: SafeTravel has an alert for New Zealand travellers to avoid non-essential travel to several states in Mexico and to exercise increased caution elsewhere in the country. See: safetravel.govt.nz/mexico