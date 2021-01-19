Covid-19: Why the keyboard warriors can seem as bad as soaring infections

As the Covid-19 pandemic unfolds in Ireland, Kiwi expatriate Emma Campbell​ has felt increasingly unwelcome in her home country.

Unkind words from “keyboard warriors” has prompted the 26-year-old to stop following social media accounts of New Zealand media outlets and to stay away from the comment sections.

“The worst thing about the pandemic has been the keyboard warriors in New Zealand. They have made it infinitely worse because you just feel unwelcome in your country.

“It’s really s... to read. I just can’t do it any more,” she said.

Comments left on stories about expatriates continuing to live abroad during the pandemic have taken a toll on the Aucklander.

“We’re a long way from home and when you read comments about shutting the borders and telling people they should’ve come home ages ago when they were told – even though we were actually told to stay where we were if we were on permanent visas.

“The comments on Facebook, mostly, are horrendous to the point where I don’t want anything to do with the New Zealand media and Facebook at the moment.”

After staying on top of Covid-19 updates from home in the early stages of the pandemic, she decided to turn off the noise after a while.

Supplied Kiwi expat Emma Campbell moved from Belfast, Northern Ireland, to Mayo in the Republic of Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s just too depressing reading [it] all the time,” she said.

Throughout the pandemic, social media has been a breeding ground for misinformation – there have been falsified claims that the 5G mobile network is a cause of infection and hurtful rumours about cases.

Campbell, who is originally from Auckland, moved to Northern Ireland two years ago. She made the decision to move from an apartment in Belfast to a house in Mayo, a county on the west coast of Ireland, a few months ago with her Irish partner.

With restrictions in place, life in Mayo is drastically different to the freedoms enjoyed in New Zealand. But the temptation of heading back to her home country never appealed to her.

“There was never once when I considered moving back to New Zealand at all. We knew that we wanted to stay [until] the end of 2021 and the pandemic has not impacted that at all.”

“I did not want to deal with that stress. I had no desire to go back to New Zealand. If I went back, would I have a job?”

Campbell began work as a user experience designer for a technology company just a few months before the pandemic erupted. The remote structure of the company meant there was no dramatic change in her daily life when restrictions were first introduced.

One of the biggest difficulties of working during the pandemic has been the additional mental stress.

“You’re expected, obviously, to keep doing the job that you’re being paid to do, but as a side thing, the pandemic is happening, restrictions are happening, visa stuff is happening.

“It’s a lot of mental stuff to be carrying with you.”

Brian Lawless/AP Emma Campbell originally moved to the city of Belfast, Northern Ireland, two years ago.

Her employer has been very helpful throughout – staff are encouraged to take days off when needed, encouraged to get up and exercise during the day, and they have a mental health channel on the workspace messaging app Slack.

Her memory of the last year is patchy. “It’s kind of like a blur,” she said. “Months just moved into months and suddenly it’s Christmas and you’re wondering where the year has gone.”

The explosion of Covid-19 cases in Ireland continues – on Monday, the Department of Health reported an additional 2121 cases. But Campbell isn’t concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

She only leaves the house to go to the supermarket and exercise. Covid-safe measures like wearing face masks and regularly using hand sanitiser have become second nature.

“I don’t feel scared or concerned when leaving the house ... I am aware of what I need to do to stay safe, so I don’t ever feel like I'm putting myself at risk.

“I am more concerned about cases rising because it means we’re in lockdown longer, and the higher it gets the more we’re in lockdown, so that’s what concerns me more. I just wish people would be more careful.”

Campbell noticed a sense of complacency wash over people in both Ireland and Northern Ireland. During the first wave of restrictions in 2020, people in Belfast were adhering to the rules and doing everything they could to stay safe. Now, she believes more people are doing what they want.

Despite everything, Campbell is happy where she is and is looking forward to exploring more of her backyard when restrictions finally ease.

“I ... did not want to give up on living here. We had a plan. I don’t feel like I’ve seen what I want to see.

“I know that once the travel restrictions lift, even if it’s just county-wide, there’s still so much to see in just this one county.”