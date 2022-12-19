The Banshees of Inisherin: Ireland's best kept secret is out in the open as Hollywood comes calling

The new movie shot on the Irish islands of Achill and Inishmore.

When my partner got down on one knee and proposed to me, there was only one place he wanted to do it. I’d spoken to him in the past of my favourite spot on a craggy mountain overlooking one of the wildest parts of my home country of Ireland.

The nation’s biggest island is the Emerald Isle at its most raw, but it also felt like a bit of a secret that not many people knew about. But now thanks to an Oscar-tipped film, Achill Island is getting its very own Hollywood close-up.

The Banshees of Inisherin, which is released in New Zealand cinemas this weekend, stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two lifelong friends whose relationship comes to a sudden end. After picking up eight Golden Globe nominations, writer-director Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy has seen people scrambling online to see where the movie was shot.

Although the setting of Inisherin is fictional, it was filmed on two islands over the autumn of 2021 – Inishmore (Inis Mór) and Achill. Both are rugged and uncompromising. Inishmore is the largest of the Aran Islands, situated in Galway Bay. Part of the Irish-speaking Gaeltacht, the islands are criss-crossed by drystone walls and was once described by playwright J M Synge as “the last outpost of ancient Europe”.

READ MORE:

* Love on an Irish mountain

* Star Wars spat: The dark side of fame for Luke Skywalker's Irish island

* Glimpse of a lost lifestyle: Ireland's Blasket Islands



But it is Achill that has always had a place in my heart. I have family nearby in Castlebar, County Mayo and each summer this city boy would be driven from Dublin to spend long, lazy days ‘in the west’.

This part of the country often gets overlooked by the tourist hordes, but that may be about to change after the movie’s release. There is already The Banshees of Inisherin Locations Trail, where fans can track the settings in the film, although those hoping to visit the pub featured prominently will be disappointed to hear JJ Devine’s was constructed and torn down after filming.

Getty Images The Banshees of Inisherin is released in New Zealand cinemas this weekend starring Colin Farrell and Barry Keoghan.

No matter, as there are plenty of other backdrops like the stunning Keem Bay, which was recently named best wild swimming spot in the UK and Ireland, or the Corrymore Lake (Lough Acorrymore), the setting of Mrs McCormick’s cottage. Minaun, the mountain that my partner proposed to me on, stands proudly overlooking the island which is home to close to 3000 hardy souls. Much like a certain capital city, you just can’t beat it on a good day.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette, McDonagh said he “wanted to capture in the film was the beauty of Ireland and the cinema of it”.

“We just wanted to make one of the most beautiful Irish films we could possibly make.”

123RF Keem Bay was recently named “best wild swimming spot in the UK and Ireland”.

In fact, Banshees wasn’t the only movie being made on Achill at the time. A joint Irish-Finnish production called My Sailor, My Love was also being filmed.

At the time Chris McCarthy, the manager at Achill Tourism, said the two productions had been a “huge shot in the arm coming at the end of the two years of Covid”.

“The majority of the accommodation in Achill has been booked up for the next four to five weeks, which is another season for 2021 in the tourism business. It is absolutely fantastic for the accommodation providers on the island,” he told Mayo News.

”Hopefully there will be more movies to come in the future.”

The island’s famed B&Bs could be set for more bumper seasons if Banshees walks off with an Oscar or two next March.

The Banshees of Inisherin is in New Zealand cinemas from Saturday.