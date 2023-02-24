A tiny Welsh island becomes Europe's first dark sky sanctuary

A tiny island off the coast of Wales has been named the newest International Dark Sky Sanctuary, becoming the first in Europe to receive recognition.

Ynys Enlli, which is also known as Bardsey Island, becomes the 16th worldwide destination to be recognised for its low light pollution and amazing ability to stargaze. Two on the list are in New Zealand – Great Barrier Island/Aotea and Stewart Island/Rakiura.

Ynys Enlli lies just over 3km off the coast Llŷn Peninsula. A mountain on the island effectively blocks out light from the mainland. The closest significant light pollution comes from Dublin, more than 110km across the Irish Sea.

Known as ‘the island of 20,000 saints’ due to the monasteries established there since the 6th century, Ynys Enlli has a permanent population of just two in the winter and a dozen in summer.

To help its light pollution cause, a lighthouse on the island was changing from a regular sweeping white beam to a red light so that it does not impinge on the night, reports The Guardian.

Mari Huws, one of the wardens on Ynys Enlli, said the certification is the culmination of years of work.

“Living here, I am always in awe of the island’s beauty – and the night sky is very much a part of that,” said Huws.

“Having secured the certification, we look forward to welcoming visitors here over the coming months and years and sharing with them our unique story. We knew we lived in a special place, this new status confirms this, with IDSS putting Enlli firmly on the global stage.

“In a world that’s increasingly being polluted, it’s a privilege to be able to work towards protecting something that is pristine for future generations.”

THREE LAMPS FILMS/THE CAFE Dark Sky Delight so close to the SuperCity (video published December 2017).

The definition of a Sanctuary differs from a Dark Sky Park or Reserve in that it is typically situated in a very remote location with few nearby threats to the quality of its dark night skies, and it does not otherwise meet the requirements for designation as a park or reserve.

Earlier this year, Wairarapa was designated a Dark Sky Reserve.

After a five-year process to monitor and limit current and future light pollution, the International Dark Sky Association accredited a region covering South Wairarapa and Carterton districts. The new reserve covers an area of 3665km² of the two districts.

Aoraki-McKenzie was the first Dark Sky Reserve in New Zealand, and was certified in 2012.

Certified International Dark Sky Sanctuaries