Love the outdoors? A tiny Scottish island has the dream job for one hardy couple

Would you describe yourself as reliable, resilient and competent? Are you in your happy place in remote areas for long periods? Also, good for a laugh and enjoy meeting new people?

Well, a dream role has opened up for you – and your partner – on a tiny, remote Scottish island.

The Isle of Rona is seeking an estate worker, and their better half, to double the population of the island situated between Skye and the West Coast of Scotland.

At just over 9 square kilometres and only accessed by private boat, Rona was famous for being a refuge for pirates in the 16th century.

The population peaked at close to 200 in the late 1800s before the locals were slowly evicted to make way for sheep grazing. In 1943, the last family left, and it was uninhabited, except for a couple of lighthouse keepers.

However, after the island was purchased in 1992 by new owners, the lodge was restored, and is now managed by two permanent residents.

Its most recent brush with fame was appearing in the background of Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times video.

The new role involves helping out on two holiday properties, as well as assisting with the 180 deer on the island. The partner would be offered part-time work.

You’ll obviously need to be able to work in the UK, but you could face a bit of a fight as the job advert is one of the most viewed this year on Hi Jobs.

Island Manager at Ardochy and Rona Estate Bill Cowie told the Daily Record they need a couple “who will really throw themselves into our island life and outdoor work”.

“Someone just like the island itself – self-sufficient, resilient and perhaps a little rugged. The island is our home and living, and we know the right candidate will fall in love with it just as we have,” said Cowie.

The island is off-grid so a knowledge of solar panels, generators and inverters would be welcome, or at least you'll be happy to learn about them.

The salary package hasn’t been revealed as yet, but accommodation is included.

If that sounds like you, the application form is here.