The first UK city to charge a tourist tax probably isn't the one you are thinking of

It is home to two of the biggest football clubs in the world, the setting of famed soap opera Coronation Street, and now Manchester is the first city in the UK to charge tourists a tax to visit.

From April 1, the city in northwest England will charge visitors a £1 per night, per room fee; that’s close to $2.

While the fee is low, it is hoped it will raise £3 million (nearly $6million) in annual takings which will be used to fund a new organisation – the Accommodation Business Improvement District (ABID). One of its aims is to “improve the visitor experience”.

Annie Brown, the first chair of the ABID, told the Manchester Evening News, the model has been used successfully in other cities.

”I think (the message it sends) has been a consideration, however when you compare it to European cities that have had taxes and visitor levies in place for a number of years, we feel it’s a small amount comparatively,” said Brown.

“There are other cities in the UK looking to put in place what Manchester has done, I don’t think it’s a charge that’s off-putting.”

Charges to tourists happen in many cities and countries worldwide.

In New Zealand it is $35 for an International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy, while Bali, Japan and Malaysia also charge. Thailand is bringing one in later in 2023.

In Europe, visitors to popular cities including Barcelona, Prague and Venice also face extra fees.

The most expensive tourist tax is in remote Bhutan. Visitors to the Himalayan kingdom need to cough up US$200 (NZ$320) a day to visit, and pay separately for their accommodation, meals, tours and other travel expenses.

Elsewhere, another expensive option is the capital of Hawaii. Honolulu charges a 10.25% "transient accommodations tax" and also added a 3% surcharge to it last year.