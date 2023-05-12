An island and hotel made famous by Agatha Christie are up for sale

A hotel and island made famous by author Agatha Christie are up for sale.

Burgh Island in South Devon, UK is on the market for £15 million, or just under NZ$30 million.

The new owner will get not only the island but the 25-room art deco hotel where Christie stayed. It inspired her to write two of her most famous novels, And Then There Were None and Evil Under the Sun. Also part of the deal is a 14th century pub, a tennis court, helipad, spa and ‘mermaid pool’.

At just over eight hectares, the island off the coast of Bigbury-on-Sea can be walked to during low tides but is only accessible by sea tractor at high tide.

It has hosted many celebrities and politicians over the years and is the rumoured venue where US President Dwight Eisenhower met with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill before D-Day.

123rf During high tides, a sea tractor is needed to access the island.

Giles Fuchs bought the hotel in 2018 and said it was time for a new era for the historic venue.

"Having watched the hotel be reborn, survive the pandemic, and continue as a wild and beautiful oasis for visitors from across the world, I believe now is the time for me to step aside and allow a new chapter to emerge for Burgh," Fuchs said in a statement to CNN.

“The sale includes the 14th-century Pilchard Inn as well as the hotel, which remains an important part of Devon’s history and I am excited to see what the future holds for this much-loved property.”

123rf The Palm Court sun lounge and terrace.

Last year planning permission was granted to create hotel extensions for extra bedrooms, as well as some restoration work.