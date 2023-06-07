An iconic landmark rock in England is for sale. Yours for only $300k

Kilnsey Crag is the backdrop of an historic agricultural show.

A local landmark in England’s Yorkshire Dales made famous by painter JMW Turner and a favourite among rock climbers and runners has gone on sale.

Kilnsey Crag sits above the village of Upper Wharfedale and the sale of the 50-metre limestone crag comes with just under 8 hectares of land. The guide price is £150,000 or just over NZ$300,000.

The rock’s famous overhang makes it popular with climbers, while every year it hosts the gruelling British Open Fell Running Association race. It is also the backdrop of an historic agricultural show.

The winning bidder won’t be able to build on the land as it is protected.

The sale is being handled by Savills, and director Will Douglas said it is a “unique opportunity”.

“Kilnsey Crag is the backdrop and natural amphitheatre to the famous, annual Kilnsey Agricultural Show and is a popular tourist attraction,” said Douglas.

"The sale offers significant natural capital, amenity, biodiversity and environmental opportunities and we fully expect its availability will capture the imagination of many interested buyers."

Formed by the force of the Wharfedale Glacier thousands of years ago, Kilnsey is one of three big limestone crags in the Yorkshire Dales, along with Gordale Scar and Malham Cove.