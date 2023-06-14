This pub is offering free beers. The catch? It's the most remote in Britain

The Old Forge is certified by the Guinness Book of Records as the most remote pub on mainland Great Britain.

Free beer!

Now that I have your attention, a pub in Scotland is indeed offering complimentary booze to punters, but as ever, there is a small catch – the bar is the most remote on mainland Great Britain.

To get to the Old Forge, customers need to tramp 35km through what is described as “Britain's last wilderness”. Others can cheat by taking a choppy 11km sea crossing.

Either way, from July 1 patrons will be able to order a free beer by uttering the word, “Wiggle.”

To the uninitiated, Wiggle is a sports retailer and it has teamed up with local brewery Knoydart to produce a new beer called, Trale.

Stephanie Harris, of The Old Forge, told the Daily Mail she is looking forward to showing off “the beauty and adventure our little part of the world has to offer”.

THE OLD FORGE The village of Inverie on the Knoydart Peninsula in the Scottish highlands.

“Having recently carried out an extensive refurb on our community-owned pub, we are looking forward to reopening the doors and welcoming folk in at the end of their epic trail over the hills of the Rough Bounds to get here. Slainte,” said Harris.

The beer is a golden ale with “hints of citrus, brewed with single malt and single hop” and is 5.1%. Don’t expect to get wasted on freebies, there is a limit of two per customer while stocks last. There are also non-alcoholic alternatives.

The pub is located in Inverie, population: 110.

The Old Forge was recently bought by the community after it was put up for sale by the previous owner.

They stumped up £425,000 (NZ$870,000) for the historic 19th-century landmark.

It isn’t the first time the community has come together like this. They also secured 7100 hectares of the Knoydart Estate in 1999, reports the BBC.

Knoydart’s wild remoteness is the area’s main drawcard. It is situated between Lochs Nevis and Hourn, and is designated as one of the 40 national scenic areas in Scotland.