You can stay in Shrek's swamp in a land far, far away - also known as Scotland

Airbnb is offering a two-night stay at Shrek’s Swamp in the Scottish Highlands

If you ever wanted to celebrate Halloween in a land far, far away, now is your chance.

Airbnb is offering a two-night stay at Shrek’s Swamp in the Scottish Highlands from October 27-29 for free.

Donkey is hosting – and in the morning, he’s making waffles.

“I’m swamp-sitting while Shrek’s away this Halloween, and I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay,” the ogre’s noble steed and Airbnb host says in the listing. “Oh, and never mind the ‘BEWARE’ signs. They’re probably for decoration.”

Alix McIntosh/Airbnb Airbnb is offering a two-night stay at Shrek’s Swamp in the Scottish Highlands.

Pack up your onion carriage and travel deep into the forest to stay at Shrek’s humble and mud-laden abode. The property, owned and operated by Ardverikie Estate, is designed to look like Shrek’s Swamp from hit film franchise Shrek.

Just hope the terrifying ogre doesn’t find out you’re crashing at his private home.

According to the listing, up to three guests will enjoy several amenities and activities. You’ll get to “relax in the ambience of ‘earwax candlelight,’ kick your feet up with a parfait, swap stories around the fire until late in the night and enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning”.

Guests will be able to “explore winding trails, stop at picturesque picnic spots under the endless conifer trees and unobstructed skies for stargazing,” according to the Airbnb listing.

Alix McIntosh/Airbnb Just hope the terrifying ogre doesn’t find out you’re crashing at his private home.

“Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests,” Donkey says. “You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

You will also “enjoy the ultimate privacy of Shrek’s trusted outhouse.” An on-site concierge will give you a tour of the property and arrange your meals after checking in.

While the stay is free, guests are responsible for their travel to and from Scotland.

Though Shrek may not be happy with you encroaching on his swamp, you’ll be paying it forward during your stay.

Alix McIntosh/Airbnb The bedroom in Shrek's swamp.

Airbnb says that it will make a donation to HopScotch Children’s Charity in Edinburgh, Scotland. The charity organises relaxing breaks and vacations for some of Scotland’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

Shrek fans can make their booking here.

- nj.com