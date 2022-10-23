Room review: The Bermondsey Square Hotel, London - rock 'n' roll-themed and alcohol-free

The Lily Suite has views over the City and The Shard and Bermondsey Square below.

Where will you stay on your next trip to London? Like most travellers, I started my search in the more predictable areas like Kensington, Soho and Westminster, but then The Bermondsey Square Hotel caught my eye.

Bermondsey? Where?! Turns out this is a wonderful new perspective on the city, a ‘cool’, regenerating area of pubs, bars and art galleries just south of London Bridge, clustered around the sky-piercing jewel that is The Shard.

The place

The Bermondsey Square Hotel is one of those places where you feel like they’re actually focused on you as a visitor, not just busy running a hotel – and the first clue was the ‘dog welcoming station’ set up in the lobby. One morning I came down and two excited border collies were busy scoffing their complimentary welcome breakfast while their owner checked in. Cute, huh!?

The space

While the building is relatively unassuming from the outside they do well to maximise her charms: there’s a large open-air terrace overlooking Bermondsey Square for guests to use, a fun, slightly boho lobby area and even some outdoor seating on the plaza. The reception desk made of retro suitcases piled high is a nice nod to the golden age of travel.

The room

Supplied Superior rooms are cleverly thought-out.

Well, two actually. First we checked into the Lily Suite on the top floor, which had a wrap around balcony (pretty unusual for London accomm) boasting super views over the City and The Shard and Bermondsey Square below.

Aside from Lucy which has an outdoor hot tub, Lily is perhaps the pick of the main top floor suites, with a white-on-white theme and a touch of rock ’n’ roll: large format photos of The Who and even one of their framed gold records. (The four suites are called Lucy, Jude, Lily and Ruby, each referencing a 60s song I’m guessing).

The suites also have spacious, marble-lined bathrooms, offering White Company toiletries. And bathtubs, always a blessing for the weary traveller. Nice attention to detail in the refreshments department too: a side table groaning with juices, biscuits, vege crisps, sweets and, of course, an espresso machine.

Then, because we essentially only needed a ‘day room’ before a 6pm bolt to Heathrow, for our final day we moved to a regular – sorry, Superior - room on the fifth floor. This was like a compact version of the suite - no balcony or bath and much smaller, but still a cleverly thought-out, relaxing room, with a proper desk annex and view over the plaza below.

The amenities

Supplied The Lily Suite has a white-on-white theme.

Really fast wi-fi (which is not something you can honestly say about a lot of accomm on these trips), and the Lily Suite had great robes (and slippers), a generous flat-screen TV, all manner of kits - sewing, shoe cleaning, you name it - and a mega comfy, king-size bed with quality linen. One minor absence was hard-wired USB ports, which you come to expect these days, but obviously we had our own adapters on board.

The food

Room rates typically include the generous breakfast down in the B2 restaurant (B2 = Bermondsey Square, don’t worry it took me a while too!). There’s a bumper buffet or order from the menu - think the classics like eggs bene or the full English - so you will not start the day hungry. Plus they know how to make a flat white. We also stayed in for dinner and the chef was doing good work.

Now there’s a slight irony at the Bermondsey - the hotel has a bit of a boho, rock ’n’ roll vibe but is actually an alcohol-free establishment. Somehow we still managed to demolish a bottle of non-alcoholic prosecco with dinner and there are zero alcohol beers etc available too. We also adopted a local pub - The Woolpack in Bermondsey Street - for pre-dinner drinks so the ‘dry’ angle really didn’t matter.

Worth stepping out for

Supplied Bermondsey is a regenerating area of pubs, bars and art galleries just south of London Bridge.

José Pizarro is one of one London’s star Spanish restaurateurs and happily he has two establishments within shouting distance. We had a beautiful lunch at his flagship Pizarro restaurant just around the corner in Bermondsey Street, and he also has José, a mega-popular tapas bar further up the street.

Worth staying in for

The kid in me wants to say the retro Space Invaders machine tucked away in a corner of the Lobby - free to play to your heart’s content; the adult in me liked the Library, a book-lined snug where you can idle away a few hours insulated from the London bustle.

The highlight

You know when an area boasts a ‘mead bar’ it must be hipper than Mick Jagger’s waistline (Gosnells Meadery Taproom had just opened when we were there). Then there’s a street lined with so many micro-breweries they call it the Bermondsey Beer Mile.

And markets. The area has been noted for its markets since the 1850s, notably the Bermondsey Antique Market which kicks into life on Fridays. Then there’s the Maltby Street Market and the Spa Terminus artisan producers market on Saturdays, plus the nearby famous Borough Market to complete the itinerary for gastronomes and bargain hunters.

The lowlight

Not so much a lowlight as a sidenote: visiting London usually involves getting around by tube and here the nearest tube station is London Bridge, about a 10-minute walk away. I wondered if it would be hassle but actually the wander up Bermondsey Street is great, with all the cafés, bars and local colour, and for other directions we quickly worked out how to connect to the bus, which drops you right out the front door.

The verdict

There’s more to London than Covent Garden and Picadilly Circus, so if you fancy exploring a fresh side of town, the Bermondsey Square Hotel is a super choice.

Essentials

Rates vary a little seasonally, currently starting at around NZ$395 a night for Superior rooms, with the fabulous Suites going from around NZ$650 a night (both including breakfast). They also offer multi-night deals and special offers, check their website for details at: bermondseysquarehotel.co.uk.

The writer paid a media rate.