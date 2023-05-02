Buckingham Palace: coronation backdrop, tourist attraction, unloved home

After all the coronation celebrations, after they travel from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace in a golden carriage, after they wave to the crowds from the palace balcony and watch Armed Forces jets fly past, King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will go home.

Buckingham Palace remains the official London residence of the British monarch. But it is not the actual London residence of this monarch.

Instead, in the seven months since he became king, Charles and Camilla have maintained their base at nearby Clarence House, the five-bedroom white stucco mansion where they have lived together for 20 years.

He has told friends and government officials he intends to stay there.

That would be a break from the previous five monarchs, who all lived in the private apartments on the north side of the palace - even if some of them never much liked it.

Palace officials cite ongoing construction as the reason Charles hasn't moved in.

A spokeswoman said in an email: "Buckingham Palace is currently midway through a 10-year reservicing programme. The private apartments fall within the end of that programme, so it is not possible for Their Majesties to move in at present. It remains the expectation they will do so when the work is complete.

"In the meantime, BP remains the heart of official business for Their Majesties and the wider Royal Household."

Charles still goes to the 775-room palace for meetings, receptions and state functions. "He uses it constantly," one government official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the palace had not given authorisation to comment publicly.

But as far as a place to live, by most accounts Charles prefers Clarence House, where his grandmother, with whom he was close, lived before him.

When in Scotland, officials said, he will not stay in Balmoral Castle, where his mother died, but at Birkhall, a smaller home on that estate that he inherited from his grandmother.

"The headquarters of the British monarchy is Buckingham Palace and sovereigns live there ... But the king could change that," said Dickie Arbiter, a former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II. "My guess is he will probably remain at Clarence House because he likes it there."

Arbiter added: "Buckingham Palace is not really the sort of place that anyone would want to live in, frankly. It's enormous."

Yui Mok/AP Charles still goes to the 775-room palace for meetings, receptions and state functions.

The palace is huge - 15 times bigger than the White House - and includes 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms and 78 bathrooms. A member of the royal household said it takes 10 minutes for a waiter to carry canapés on silver trays from the basement kitchens to guests in the reception room.

In her book Becoming, Michelle Obama described staying in a "sumptuous bedroom suite," attending a grand banquet and taking a tour. "We were told things like 'This is our Blue Room,' our guide gesturing into a vast hall that was five times the size of our Blue Room back home," she wrote.

Buckingham Palace is "breathtaking and incomprehensible at the same time," she said.

George W Bush wrote in his memoir about staying in the palace's Belgian Suite. He was impressed by antiques he estimated costs millions of dollars and by the "beautiful view of the palace gardens”.

But even if foreign dignitaries are awed by the gilded ceilings and priceless art, it is not a much-loved home.

Charles was born at Buckingham Palace and lived there for much of his childhood, which by many accounts wasn't the happiest.

"It's not a very good place to live, because it's in the middle of the city, and when you walk outside you are surrounded by people," said royal biographer William Shawcross. "There's no privacy, except in the garden and now that's increasingly overlooked by high rise buildings."

More than a few royal family members have hidden in the back of cars to try to slip out without the media or the public noticing. Some have described the palace as a gilded cage.

123rf The palace state rooms are only open to tourists for 10 weeks in the summer.

"I was alone a lot when I lived there. It was a lonely time," Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, told The Washington Post in 2009. Ferguson produced The Young Victoria, a film that portrays the loneliness inside Buckingham Palace.

"None of the royals are fans of the palace," a second government official said. "It's big, Victorian and drafty. Imagine sitting in a monstrous room with a ceiling that is triple height and with huge windows. It's not a normal home with a sofa and the telly."

Queen Victoria, Charles's great-great-great grandmother, was the first sovereign to rule from the palace, yet her favourite home was said to be Osborne House on the Isle of Wight.

Historians say Queen Elizabeth II didn't want to move to Buckingham Palace when she became queen in 1952. She had been living at Clarence House since her wedding five years earlier, and her husband, Philip, had just overseen an overhaul of that residence.

"The queen would have much preferred to stay at Clarence House," said Hugo Vickers, author of The Crown: Truth & Fiction. But Prime Minister Winston Churchill "forced her to move”.

In Britain, there is history of monarchs and prime ministers "living above the shop”.

Elizabeth relented, but she never relished it. She spent her summers at her private Balmoral Castle in the Scottish highlands. During the rest of the year, she spent most weekends at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she had space to walk her dogs and ride her horses.

Staff at Windsor proudly said she referred to the castle as "home" and Buckingham Palace as "the office". When the Covid pandemic hit, she left the palace behind altogether and relocated to Windsor.

In a sign of changing times, Charles does not face the intense pressure Elizabeth did to move into Buckingham Palace, two government officials said.

But after a US$450-million (NZ$730-million), 10-year overhaul of the plumbing, wiring and other guts of the palace, the public will want to make sure it is put to good use.

Charles is expected to expand the period the palace is open to paying visitors to help offset future upkeep.

Already it is a top tourist attraction, with people flocking to the gates to see the Changing of the Guard throughout the year. But the palace state rooms are only open to tourists for 10 weeks in the summer - the weeks Elizabeth tended to be in Scotland.

Charles, Arbiter said, "wants to see better use of Buckingham Palace, it might be to open it more months of the year. He also wants to see less people employed in the organisation". According to the most recent palace report, there were 491 full-time staff working at occupied royal palaces.

Robert Lacey, a royal biographer and a historical consultant on The Crown, said parts of the palace could be opened up more to the public. But he expected royal work to continue there, as well.

Foreign leaders and ambassadors "don't want to go to Clarence House," he said. "They want photographs to go back to their home news agencies of them driving through the gates of Buckingham Palace and being received in the Throne Room."

Robert Jobson, a royal biographer, predicted: "It will become more of a 'people's palace,' with more events. But the royals are still working there. So it won't become like Versailles and we won't have chopped off their heads with a guillotine."

He said he still expected that Charles would ultimately move in. And he was "pretty sure" William would live there, when he succeeds his father as king. "Monarchs live at the palace," Jobson said. "And the renovations will be done by then."