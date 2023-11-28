Britain's 'wonkiest Christmas tree' likened to Leaning Tower of Pisa

The tree was likened to the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

It has been called “embarrassing” and “ridiculous” by less generous observers, and given its lopsided lean that comes as little surprise.

But councillors in Cambridgeshire have stood by their off-kilter Christmas tree, going as far as comparing it to the “beautiful Leaning Tower of Pisa”.

While the Italians may have something to say about that, there’s no denying that the severe lean of the 30 foot (9m) tree has prompted ridicule by onlookers in the market town of March.

The volunteers who erected the tree on behalf of March Town council claimed it had a pre-existing lean when they received it, but that seems to have cut little ice with residents.

Dozens of people commented on a photograph of the tree, which was posted on a local Facebook group.

Steve Follows wrote: “At least we know what to get someone for Christmas… a spirit level” while Stephen Smith quipped that the volunteers had just “one job”.

AP The famous Italian landmark is still a major tourist drawcard.

‘Bit of a disappointment’

David Williams, 51, said he was worried about the safety of the tree.

“It’s a bit of a disappointment to the community,” he said. “There’s no symmetry to it at all, but we love coming down with the kids to see the lights turned on, so we’re just hoping the lights are going to do the trick.”

March town council said the tree had been donated by a local business and that, although the trunk was bent, it had been put in place by a professional tree surgeon.

But even the March Christmas lights committee was forced to admit on Facebook that reaction to the leaning tree had been “mixed”, although it pointed out that it “did not physically choose the tree” when it was ordered in January this year.

The committee insisted that, despite its appearance, the fir tree was structurally sound, adding that the “lower branches have also been trimmed” in an attempt to amend its appearance.

“I’ve spoken to a member of the team who erected the tree and have been advised that the tree is as straight as it’s going to be, the only other option would be to replace the tree (which we cannot afford to do),” wrote one member of the committee.

The Christmas lights committee added that it didn’t “have enough time to replace the tree either” as the lights were switched on on Friday.

Undaunted by the criticism, Sarah Lemmon, the town clerk at March Town council, hailed the tree as “beautiful” and compared it to Pisa’s Leaning Tower, which has attracted generations of tourists since it was completed in 1372.

Furthermore, she went on to accuse the critics of attempting to “kill the spirit of Christmas”.

She said: “It is very disappointing that each year sees a small (but very vocal) minority surface, which seems hell-bent on spreading negativity, finding fault, levelling criticism, and generally trying to kill the spirit of Christmas.”

Talking to Cambridgeshire Live, Lemmon added: “Yes, it is a little bit wonky. But it is a beautiful tree that will be decorated this weekend and, let’s face it, Pisa’s famous Leaning Tower is celebrated and adored the world over.

“Why not enjoy our ever-so-slightly-leaning tree and express some gratitude and festive cheer?”

The leaning tree is not without its fans among the more charitable of March’s residents.

Echoing the council, Kimberly Williams told the BBC: “The Italians have got the Leaning Tower of Pisa – March has now got the leaning tree of Christmas.”

Robert Moat said: “I’ve been here four years and the tree’s been wonky every year, but at least they make the effort to put something up.”