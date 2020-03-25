New York City sleeps: A look at the empty NYC streets

A desolate Times Square still lit up with no one on the streets. The usually bustling Grand Central Terminal empty, except for a lone traveller. Only a few people snapping selfies on the Brooklyn Bridge, instead of the horde of commuters and tourists that usually venture across the iconic span.

Efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus have completely altered the usual New Yorker way of life, grinding the "city that never sleeps"' to a halt in the last week after it became one of the nation's epicenters for the fast-spreading virus.

Mark Lennihan A man crosses the street in a nearly empty Times Square, which is usually very crowded.

Nearly 2000 people have been hospitalised in the state with the virus and 114 have died, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday. More than 15,000 have tested positive statewide, including 9000 in New York City.

The handful people still roaming around the streets will become even fewer starting at 8pm Sunday, when a new state order takes effect requiring all nonessential employees to stay home. Nonessential gatherings of individuals of any size or for any reason have also been cancelled or postponed.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Millions under lockdown around the world as virus spreads

* 'Music overcomes despair': Italian streets fill with song amid coronavirus lockdown

* In Venice, fears of coronavirus dramatically thin out crowds

Mark Lennihan In this March 16, 2020 photo, Ines Tshiyomba, center, poses as her friend Garethe Mawonso takes her photo on the Brooklyn Bridge which is normally packed with tourists and commuters in New York..

The impact on the usually bustling city were visible throughout Manhattan.

The Charging Bull, a popular tourist attraction near the Stock Exchange normally surrounded by tourists, stood alone with no one in sight. Once-packed subway cars had only a few passengers, almost all wearing face masks.

Richard Drew This Feb 2018, file photo shows the Charging Bull sculpture by Arturo Di Modica, in New York's Financial District.

And a row of Broadway theatres were still illuminated even though they are shuttered until mid-April, a sign that the show will go on.