Inside Hollywood's Academy Awards museum, 92 years in the making

Think it takes a long time to make a movie? Try building a museum. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences first broached the idea of a film museum in 1929. However, it wasn't until 2012 that the job was eventually given to Pritzker Prize-winning Italian architect Renzo Piano of London Shard fame.

Construction started in 2015 and the museum finally opened on September 30, 2021. Don't hold your breath for a sequel.

Thankfully, it was worth the wait. Spread across two connected buildings on Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles (the former May Company department store and a striking new glass and concrete sphere with sweeping views of the Hollywood Hills), the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is a fascinating deep dive into the filmmaking process

The three-floor exhibition Stories of Cinema covers everything from set design to sound recording to auditioning to make-up. There are interesting displays on seminal movies and actors, including Citizen Kane and Bruce Lee, plus temporary exhibits on influential directors, such as Spike Lee, with outfits, original scripts and personal items, including his handwritten 2019 Academy Awards acceptance speech.

Naturally, the Awards take centre stage, with a selection of original Oscar statuettes (official name: an Academy Award of Merit) plus videos showing memorable speeches, such as Halle Berry's emotional address after winning Best Actress for Monster's Ball and Michael Moore's anti-Bush tirade after scooping Best Documentary Feature with Bowling for Columbine.

Todd Wawrychuk/Supplied Bruce, the mechanical shark used in Jaws, on display.

Pay another US$15 (NZ$25) for the Oscars Experience and you too can feel the sweaty-palmed anticipation of being backstage at the awards ceremony. Wait behind a red curtain for your name to be called, then emerge to riotous applause to collect an authentic gold-plated Oscar (which you'll have to give back, but you can keep the video).

As well as the permanent displays, there's a range of rotating temporary exhibits. During my visit, there is a retrospective on Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki and there's now also an exhibit on the history and impact of African-American filmmaking.

Hollywood has had more than its fair share of scandals over the years and refreshingly the museum doesn't shy away from these difficult topics. There are displays addressing racial stereotyping, #metoo and climate change, plus less obvious practices such as the use of white actors to voice animated characters of colour.

The museum's greatest triumph is that it has engaging exhibits on such a wide range of film-related topics. One can marvel at the transformative prosthetic mask worn by Charlize Theron to portray news anchor Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, learn how important post-production sound is by watching an action sequence from Raiders of the Lost Ark before any was added (surprisingly unexciting) and coo over the baby-faced audition polaroids of Christian Bale, Salma Hayek and Willem Dafoe as aspiring young actors.

SUPPLIED The Awards take centre stage, with a selection of original Oscar statuettes (official name: an Academy Award of Merit) plus videos showing memorable speeches

There's also a fascinating exhibit called The Path to Cinema, which presents the highlights of author Richard Balzar's vast collection of pre-cinema objects (think peepshows, early projectors and zoetropes – spinning drums of images that create the illusion of motion). And then, of course, there are the outfits, from Marilyn Monroe's shimmering sequined red dress in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes to Russell Crowe's body armour in Gladiator.

I am by no means a movie buff but I could easily have spent a day browsing the exhibits. And that's before you've watched a screening in one of the two theatres; dined at Fanny's, the museum's stylish restaurant and cafe; checked out the extra content on the mobile app and browsed the extensive range of movie-themed merchandise in the gift shop (look out for the LEGO Oscar – a steal at only US$500). If there were an Academy Awards for museums, this would be a worthy contender.

Visit

6067 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036. Open 365 days a year; Sunday to Thursday, 10am to 6pm; Friday and Saturday, 10am to 8pm. Timed tickets must be reserved online in advance. Adults US$25 (NZ$42); children free (under 18). The Oscars Experience costs an additional $US15. See academymuseum.org

Rob McFarland was a guest of the Academy Museum and LA Tourism (discoverlosangeles.com).

