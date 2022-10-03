City Climb, New York City, US: The tourist attraction that had every atom in my body screaming this was a bad idea

Every atom in my body is screaming this is a bad idea. All I have to do is stand up, push my hips forward and lean out. The issue? I'm teetering on the edge of an open-air platform 387 metres above Manhattan.

Allegedly, the harness preventing me from falling can hold 4.5 tonnes but that's just a number. When you're leaning out from the apex of the world's highest open-air building ascent, far above arguably the world's greatest city, everything about the experience feels thrillingly wrong. Like you're cheating physics. Or gaming gravity. It's a moment that deserves an eloquent epitaph. All I can manage is, "Wow".

Getting here was not a trivial matter. The City Climb experience starts with a long safety briefing on the fourth floor of 30 Hudson Yards, a skyscraper in the burgeoning Hudson Yards district on the west side of Manhattan.

There are warnings to read about the "mentally challenging" nature of the climb, a long waiver to sign and a breathalyser test to pass. A high-speed elevator then catapults us to the 100th floor where we're kitted out with jumpsuits, harnesses and helmets. Nothing is left to chance. Loose items must be stored in lockers, all jewellery removed and long hair cut short (just kidding – but it must be put in a bun).

Plastic ties ensure our carabiners remain shut and every piece of equipment is double-checked by four separate guides. It's exactly the sort of reassuringly thorough process you want before you put your life in someone else's hands. Today, those hands belong to guides Adrian and Terraine, two entertaining New Yorkers who patiently shepherd us through the process with just the right mix of professionalism and playful banter.

The Edge Would you dare lean back on City Climb at The Edge?

There are five of us on today's climb: me, a couple from Spain and a couple from Queens, New York. It's clear from the outset that Michael – a muscular, heavily tattooed Queens resident who looks like a UFC fighter – is a reluctant participant. "It was her idea," he says, gruffly, pointing accusingly at his wife, Ingrid. "I hate heights."

Before we venture outside, Adrian helps us slide the heavy metal trolley attached to our harness onto a sturdy steel rail that will lead us through the climb. "You are now part of the building," he says.

The Edge City Climb is the highest open-air building ascent in the world.

I then follow him out and onto The Cliff, an outdoor platform with no barriers and sheer 362-metre drops on three sides. The sudden jolt of exposure is so confronting, I actually gasp. Damn, this is high.

From here, we ascend a 161-step outdoor staircase, stopping regularly to catch our breath and savour the spectacular vistas over Lower Manhattan and New Jersey. From this height the Statue of Liberty looks like a LEGO toy. There are only five skyscrapers in the city taller than this one, and we have a prime view of the tallest – the shimmering 541-metre One World Trade Center.

Eventually, we reach The Apex, an open-air platform directly above a gravity-defying observation deck called Edge, which juts out from the building 40 metres below us. And then the fun starts.

SUPPLIED The writer hanging out (and over) Manhattan at City Climb, New York City.

"Lean-outs are not compulsory but they're highly encouraged," says Terraine with a grin.

We all have the option to do a forward lean-out, where you start bent over at the waist and gradually straighten up until you're leaning out over the side of the building. And a backward lean-out, where you face the other way and gradually let your safety strap out until you're angled backwards over the edge. It's hard to decide which is more terrifying.

Unless, that is, you're Ingrid, who nonchalantly grins her way through both. When it's time for Michael to step up, he's visibly shaking. "You can do this honey," she says encouragingly, as Terraine guides him through the backward lean-out. Eventually, he lets go of his strap and cautiously extends his quivering arms. With tears rolling down his cheeks, he turns to Ingrid and says triumphantly, "I did it babe."

The Edge Climbers scale the outside of a skyscraper, then lean out and look down from the highest outdoor platform in New York City.

The details

Visit

Level 4, 20 Hudson Yards, New York. Open daily, 10am- 8pm. Minimum age 13. Tickets $US185 (NZ$330) and include access to the Edge observation deck. See edgenyc.com

More

nycgo.com

Rob McFarland was a guest of City Climb.

- traveller.com.au