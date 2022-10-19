15 things that might surprise first-time visitors to the US

Many of us have an idea of the US based on movies and TV – but there are still plenty of things that might trip you up.

If you grew up on a steady diet of Friends and McDonald’s, you might think you have a fair idea of what the US is all about.

But no matter how much exposure you’ve had through popular culture, nothing can quite prepare you for visiting the country for the first time.

Here are some of the surprises in store...

Tipping is a minefield

You know it’s the done thing, but figuring out how to actually do it is another story. When do you tip, who do you tip, and how much? Should you tip before or after tax? What if gratuity is already included in the bill?

On a recent trip to New York, I had been advised it was only necessary to tip for taxi rides and sitdown restaurants and bars, and that 15 to 20% of the pre-tax bill was appropriate. So I was surprised to find that even when ordering at places that only offered counter service, the payment touch screen still encouraged me to tip.

Unsplash Sadly, it’s a lot more complicated than putting some cash in a jar.

You pay more than the price tag

You have just the right amount of cash in your pocket to pay for that souvenir t-shirt. But when you go to pay, you’re a couple of dollars short. How?!

It turns out in the US, the listed prices don’t include the sales tax – this is only added on right at the end, making for an unpleasant surprise at the checkout.

The banknotes all look the same

When rifling through your wallet, it can be tricky to tell the difference between notes – the US is the only country to print all denominations of currency in the same size.

The American Council of the Blind even successfully sued the Treasury Department because of this, arguing the undistinguishable paper money discriminated against millions of Americans who are blind or have poor vision.

Sharon McCutcheon/Unsplash Be careful you don’t hand over a $100 instead of a $10.

Figure out Fahrenheit

In the US, 40 degrees is considered a cold day. That’s because unlike most other countries, which measure temperature in Celsius, Americans still use Fahrenheit – the system named after the man who invented the modern thermometer.

The US doesn’t use the metric system, either, so get used to hearing things expressed in feet, ounces and miles. And when writing dates, Americans put the month before the day – so be sure to double check your bookings to make sure your reservation is for October 11 and not November 10.

Bring your ID

With 21 being the minimum legal drinking age, the US takes ID checks very seriously. Stuff Travel reporter Lorna Thornber said she once got ID’d buying kombucha, a fermented drink with less than 1% alcohol.

Expect a lot of security

Don’t be surprised if you have to walk through a metal detector when visiting a museum or monument. The impacts of the September 11 terrorist attacks are still widely felt today.

Mary Altaffer/AP As you would expect, there’s a lot of security around the World Trade Centre and 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

And the airport checks are next level

You even have to take off your shoes. Travellers have been required to remove their footwear at US airports ever since an incident in December 2001, where a passenger on a flight from Paris to Miami unsuccessfully attempted to detonate an explosive device concealed in his sneakers.

Hailing a cab? There’s an app for that

While movies depict someone standing on the side of the road and yelling “taxi” to hail a cab, the widespread use of ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft has made this practice largely obsolete.

In New York, there’s even an app for the city’s iconic yellow taxis – it’s called Curb, and it’s a whole lot easier than trying to wave one down on the street.

123RF You can even use an app to hail New York's iconic yellow taxis.

The supermarkets are insane

Sure, we’ve got Costco now, but can we please also get a Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods and Walmart?

And there are so many restaurant chains

Just when you thought you knew them all, then you discover Chipotle, Chick-fil-A and Olive Garden.

But there's plenty of food that is actually good, too

Almost every cuisine under the sun can be found in the US, from Michelin-starred omakase restaurants to Polish pierogi and Cuban sandwiches.

Portions really are enormous

It’s not a myth. The servings are all supersized – especially the sodas.

123RF Everything is bigger in the USA.

Some things just taste different

The Coke is sweeter, the Doritos are cheesier, but the chocolate tastes like sick. No offence, Hershey’s.

Public toilets aren’t exactly private

For some reason, there are huge gaps between the toilet doors – so you’ll often find yourself making eye contact with a stallmate while going about your business.

And there is so much water in the bowl

The water level is so high that if you’re not careful, you might be in for an accidental “dip”.

What were some of the things that surprised you on your first visit to the US? Let us know in the comments.