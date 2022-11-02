There's a US town where the tarantulas roam hoping to trap tourists

During mating season thousands of the spiders, commonly known as the Oklahoma or Texas brown tarantula, crawl across the town's fields and roads.

The "tarantula capital of the world" is perhaps not a title many towns would vie for in an effort to attract tourists. Yet the city of La Junta in Colorado, US is hoping to become a must-visit destination for fans of the spiders.

Each autumn hordes of tarantulas leave their burrows and roam the prairies of southeastern Colorado in search of a mate, bringing wildlife enthusiasts out in force.

La Junta even has a tarantula-themed festival to capitalise on the interest.

"We want to be known as the tarantula capital of the world," Joe Ayala, the mayor, told the Los Angeles Times. "We want to be the home where the tarantulas roam."

READ MORE:

* Scientists name newly discovered tarantula-killing worm after actor Jeff Daniels

* Tarantulas giftwrapped in cookie boxes seized in Philippines

* Scientists astonished to find new tarantula species with massive 'horn'



During mating season thousands of the spiders, commonly known as the Oklahoma or Texas brown tarantula, crawl across the town's fields and roads.

Adults can grow to an average of five inches long (12.7cm).

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post/Getty Images Shops in the town prepare for the first-ever Tarantula Festival in La Junta, Colorado.

Despite the fear they strike into the hearts of many, most tarantulas are docile and their bites, while painful, rarely cause lasting damage. In fact people pose much more of a danger to the spiders, according to researchers, who want to create foot-wide "tarantula tunnels" to protect them from traffic.

"It's pretty upsetting to see them dead in the road," said Jackie Billotte, a student at Colorado State University, who studies the spiders.

Transport officials said they were concerned about accidents caused by drivers having to stop and are considering putting up warning signs.

- The Times