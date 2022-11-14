Room review: Hotel Beacon, where you can live like a New York local

Visiting New York for the first time? Don't miss these iconic attractions.

Finding accommodation in New York can be an overwhelming task. Especially as it’s likely to take the biggest bite out of your budget.

But what if we told you there was one hotel that ticked all the boxes for Kiwi travellers – great value, in a brilliant location, with spacious rooms and everything you could possibly need for a short or long stay?

Welcome to Hotel Beacon.

The place

Hotel Beacon is located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, on the corner of Broadway and W75th Street.

Supplied Hotel Beacon is located on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

When it opened in 1928, the 24-storey hotel towered above all the other buildings in the neighbourhood. In fact, it got its name from the airway beacon that was installed on its roof – at the time thought to be the largest in the world.

While the beacon did successfully guide one plane through a thunderstorm, it ended up having to be switched off just a few years after it was first switched on, after it was ruled that only actual airway beacons could use white light.

The space

Hotel Beacon is the closest thing you’ll get to living like a local in Manhattan. There’s no room service or swanky lobby lounge at this hotel, but the payoff is that you get to stay in spacious apartment-style rooms that come with fully-equipped kitchenettes.

Supplied It has a basic lobby.

The room

I stayed in a Deluxe King Suite on the 24th floor. It was a whopping 59 square metres, and had a bedroom with king-size bed, and living room with a queen-sized pull-out sofa, so it could comfortably sleep up to three adults or two adults and two children.

The kitchenette was fully equipped with a full-sized fridge, oven and four-burner cooktop, microwave, toaster and coffee maker, as well as plenty of pans, pots, plates, bowls and cutlery.

There was a small round dining table in the living room, as well as a writing desk and TV. There was another TV in the bedroom, and a dresser and wardrobe. The decor was a little dated, but homely, and everything was spotless.

Supplied Rooms are like full-sized apartments.

Bedroom and living room windows offered great views over Broadway that made you feel very much like you were in the thick of New York City, but as the Upper West Side is a quieter neighbourhood, you couldn’t hear a peep from the streets down below.

The bathroom had a shower tub combo, and a big mirror with plenty of shelf space below for your toiletries.

The amenities

They’ve thought of everything you could possibly need. I was tempted to swipe all the bath products, made by Gilchrist & Soames, as well as the extensive array of mini amenities from iconic New York apothecary C.O. Bigelow, including a shaving kit, dental kit, sewing kit, shoe shine glove and mouthwash.

Supplied There are great views of the city.

There was also a hairdryer, iron and ironing board, electronic safe, and umbrella.

As for facilities beyond the room, the hotel has a small gym, and a self-service laundry room, making it ideal for longer stays.

The food

There’s no official hotel restaurant, but right next door is Viand Cafe, a classic diner open from 7am to 11pm. When I stayed, the hotel had a deal where your rate included vouchers to go and get a full American breakfast from the cafe. Apparently they’re also famous for their turkey sandwiches.

There’s also a huge grocery store, Fairway Market, right across the road, and a few blocks up Broadway is Zabar’s – a New York institution where you’ll find all sorts of delicacies (try the black and white cookies).

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Be sure to stock up on treats from Zabar’s.

The service

I was made to feel at home. When checking in, I was handed a map of the area and a list of restaurant recommendations in the neighbourhood, which was a lovely personal touch.

Worth stepping out for

You’re a 10-minute walk from Central Park. What could be more New York?

Siobhan Downes/Stuff You’re just a hop, skip and a jump from Central Park.

If you’ve got the kids with you, it's a 10-minute walk from the American Museum of Natural History, and the Children’s Museum of Manhattan.

Take a look at what’s on at the Beacon Theatre next door – comedian Jerry Seinfeld has a long-running residency here. Further down the road is the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, where you can go for music, theatre, dance, film, opera and more.

To get to Midtown Manhattan to see all the big hits like Times Square, Broadway and the Empire State Building, it’s an easy subway ride. The closest subway station is just two blocks from the hotel.

Worth staying in for

To make the most of that kitchenette and prepare some of the yummy treats you got from Fairway Market and Zabar’s.

The highlight

Feeling like a local. I loved returning to this neighbourhood and my “apartment” after a full day of sightseeing in the most touristy parts of Manhattan.

The lowlight

I arrived to check in just before 11pm at night, and was surprised to find nowhere was open for a late-night bite. As the front desk receptionist explained, “New York used to be the city that never sleeps – but since the pandemic, it’s been going to bed at 9.30pm.”

The verdict

Many Manhattan hotels are like designer stilettos – shiny and glamorous, but also overpriced, and not actually very comfortable.

Hotel Beacon is more like a pair of slippers – nothing fancy, but warm, and practical and exactly what you want to come home to at the end of the day.

Accessibility

Accessible rooms and suites have a number of features including wider doors, kitchens with lower countertops and appliances, less furniture in the living room, and roll-in showers in the bathrooms.

Essentials

The average rate for a King Suite starts at US$350 (NZ$595) but varies depending on the time of year. Beacon Insiders receive the best rates and first access to promotions. For more information visit beaconhotel.com.

The writer stayed as a guest of Hotel Beacon and was supported by NYC & Company.