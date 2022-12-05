I spent $50 on a sandwich - and it was so worth it

Visiting New York for the first time? Don't miss these iconic attractions.

It was only when I later checked my bank statement I realised I had spent more than $50 on a sandwich.

But oh, what a sandwich it was. Two slices of pillowy-soft rye bread slathered in mustard, with slices of melt-in-your-mouth pastrami piled as high as the Empire State Building. It was worth every last quarter (the bill came to US$28.25, after the sales tax had been added).

I came back from my first trip to New York with an empty wallet, but full stomach. Instead of souvenirs, I spent my tourist dollars on culinary experiences, sampling the foods the city is so famous for.

Here is how I spent a week eating my way around Manhattan – and the tastiest things I tried.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The $50 pastrami sandwich from Katz’s Delicatessen.

Chelsea Market

Chelsea Market, located in the heart of the trendy Meatpacking District, is a haven for foodies.

So many treats can be found in this fancy food hall that it’s hard to know where to start. Which is why I was glad I was booked on a private tour with Like A Local Tours.

My guide, Justin, met me at the market entrance and talked me through the history of the site, from how it started as a factory for the National Biscuit Company in the late 19th century – the Oreo would be invented here, in 1912 – to its transformation in the 1990s to become the must-visit food emporium it is today. The complex is now owned by Google, which has offices on several floors.

iStock The building that houses Chelsea Market was once a biscuit factory.

Justin knew where to find all the market's best foodie gems, taking me to places that offered a taste of some classic New York dishes, but with a unique twist.

One such vendor was Takumi Taco, which served Japanese-inspired Mexican food – two cuisines I’ve never seen married together. The taco I tried was a crispy gyoza shell filled with Japanese-style curry, topped with slaw and cheese.

The tasty bites kept on coming, as I sampled juicy little pork and lamb-filled bao buns, before heading to a traditional Italian pizzeria for a fresh slice of margherita.

With just enough room left for dessert, Justin took me to Doughnuttery, where a special machine churned out fresh mini-doughnuts, which were then covered in uniquely flavoured sugars – like sriracha, maple and lime, or peanut butter and grape jelly.

The last stop was a vendor that specialised in halva – a Middle Eastern treat made from tahini. I had a tahini soft serve ice cream topped with halva crumble, which was deliciously nutty and creamy.

Thankfully, the tour concluded with the opportunity to walk off all those calorific goodies along the High Line, which is just a hop, skip and a jump from Chelsea Market. The elevated rail line-turned-public park stretches 2.33km from the Meatpacking District to the new Hudson Yards neighbourhood, weaving between buildings and offering spectacular views of the city.

Los Tacos No. 1

I never associated New York with tacos, until I came across Los Tacos No. 1.

Created by three friends from Tijuana and southern California who were struggling to find decent Mexican-style tacos on the east coast, they opened their first taqueria at Chelsea Market in 2013, and have since expanded to five Manhattan locations.

I joined a dozens-long queue outside the Times Square shop one lunchtime, but I wasn’t waiting for long. These slick eateries are designed for quick turnover, with standing room only.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Los Tacos No. 1 serves up the best tacos in New York.

You place your order at the counter and receive a ticket, which you give to a taquero, who makes your order fresh in front of you.

There are tacos, tostadas, quesadillas and mulas on offer, as well as chips with guacamole or salsa. I had the carne asada (grilled steak) and adobada (marinated pork) tacos, then returned a few days later to try the especial – a deep-fried quesadilla, encased in a cheese shell.

Washed down with a refreshing hibiscus flavoured agua fresca (a Mexican fruit drink), it was one of the best meals I've ever had. Great tacos in New York. Who knew?

Joe’s Pizza

Google “where to find the best pizza in New York”, and you might just end up paralysed by indecision. There is clearly no definitive answer.

But I don’t think you can go wrong with Joe’s Pizza, a stalwart of the slice scene. The original location is in Greenwich Village, but there are other spots, including at Times Square.

I grabbed a slice of cheese and a slice of pepperoni, and ate it sitting next to a wall covered in celebrity photographs and endorsements – including one from Kevin Bacon, who once declared a slice of Joe’s pizza would be his chosen last meal.

Hot tip: New York slices are enormous, so it’s customary to fold them – not from tip to crust, but lengthwise, making it easy to hold with one hand.

Katz’s Delicatessen

If you saw the 1989 film When Harry Met Sally, then you’ll recognise Katz’s Delicatessen as the setting for the infamous “I’ll have what she’s having” scene.

But the 134-year-old deli on the Lower East Side does a pastrami sandwich that is a star in its own right.

“People say it’s just for tourists, and they are wrong,” said Justin, my Chelsea Market guide, when I asked him if it was worth visiting Katz’s.

“I would eat there every day if I could afford it.”

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The lines of “cutters” at Katz’s Delicatessen.

For the uninitiated, the Katz’s experience can be overwhelming. Upon entering, you’re given a ticket, which you’re instructed to keep hold of to give the cashier at the end – if you lose it, you’ll be pinged with an automatic $50 charge.

You then join a queue in front of one of several apron-clad men wielding knives dubbed “cutters”. They take your order (noting it down on that all-important ticket), and set to work assembling your sandwich, offering you hand-sliced hunks of the succulent, slow-smoked meat to sample while you wait.

As delicious as the iconic pastrami sandwich is, it’s also ridiculously large – bringing a friend along to split it with is recommended.

Russ & Daughters

Another Lower East Side institution on my list was Russ & Daughters, which started out back in 1914 as an “appetising store” – a shop that sells accompaniments for bagels.

They’re particularly known for their smoked fish, which is hand-sliced until it’s “thin enough to read the newspaper through it”.

In 2014, they opened a sit-down cafe just around the corner from the original store, and this is where I went to experience the classic Jewish dish that is bagels and lox (cured salmon). Bagels and their trimmings come presented on boards for you to compile yourself.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Russ and Daughters is a New York icon, famous for its bagels and lox.

I paired it with a curious drink called an “egg cream” – which, it turns out, contains neither of those ingredients. It’s made with milk, chocolate syrup and seltzer water, resulting in a light and frothy beverage, kind of like a slightly fizzy chocolate milkshake. It was weirdly refreshing.

Gray’s Papaya

Now, as I mentioned earlier, the exchange rate wasn’t in my favour on this particular trip. So as I was getting down to my last dollars, it was time to pay Gray’s Papaya a visit.

Siobhan Downes/Stuff Gray’s Papaya is an iconic hot dog restaurant.

This iconic hot dog restaurant on the Upper West Side has been around since the 1970s, and is famous for its “Recession Special” where you can get two hot dogs and a fruity drink for pocket change – at the time of writing, $6.95.

I sheepishly counted out my coins and handed them over in exchange for a pair of perfectly snappy franks, loaded with sauce and sauerkraut, and a sugary sweet papaya juice.

As I enjoyed the humble meal standing up at a table outside, I couldn’t help but think if this is what a recession tastes like, maybe it’s not so bad after all.

Fact file:

Like A Local Tours: I did the Chelsea Market, High Line and Hudson Yards food and history tour. See likealocaltours.com

Getting there: Air New Zealand operates three non-stop flights between Auckland and New York each week. Economy fares start from $1051 one-way. See: airnewzealand.co.nz

Staying there: Hotel Beacon on the Upper West Side offers apartment-style rooms with fully-equipped kitchenettes. See beaconhotel.com

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

More info: See nycgo.com

The writer’s trip was supported by NYC & Company.