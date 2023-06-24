Past its use-by date: The world's oldest ham's hilarious history

In my former life, I was a supermarket delicatessen queen. An antipasto connoisseur, a charcuterie board pro. I knew my prosciutto from my pancetta, my chorizo from my salami. Hams – I could list them all. When someone asked for ‘ham’, I gave them an inquisitive look. Which ham? Not all hams are created equal. I had a world of hams in my cabinet; there was river gum, honey, off the bone, Virginian, and then some.

A decade or so later, my days of slaying the slicer are back to haunt me. I’m on the opposite side of the world in Virginia’s ham capital.

A town built on pigs and peanuts

Less than two hours’ drive southeast of Virginia’s capital Richmond is Smithfield. Founded in 1752, the colonial town was built on pork and peanuts. Its history is not just for those in the know; it’s all on show on Main Street, with banners proudly displaying its tasty symbols throughout the picturesque town.

Smithfield’s ham origins date back almost as far as the town itself. Ham production started in the 1600s in Smithfield and the Isle of Wight County. The sweetened ham soon gained popularity with the taste of Smithfield exported worldwide. It is said Queen Victoria was a regular customer, having a sweet spot for Virginia’s finest.

But it wasn’t until 1926 that the Virginia General Assembly passed an act to define the ‘Smithfield Ham’ – a ham cut from the carcasses of peanut-fed pigs raised in Virginia. As decreed by law, the specialty ham must be cured, hickory smoked, and aged for at least six months within Smithfield’s town limits. Just as Spain is known for its jamón Ibérico, Italy for its prosciutto di Parma, Virginia is known for its Smithfield ham. And boy, do they really ham it up there.

SUPPLIED The worldâs oldest ham dates back to 1902 and has its own Twitter account.

Hamming it up

I just came out of the tourist information centre to find the best place to try Smithfield ham. The advice given to me was akin to an action on a Monopoly board – do not pass ‘go’ until you visit the ham museum to understand our pork-filled past. Not just that, I was gleefully told I could view the world’s oldest ham.

Located in a heritage building is the Isle of Wight County Museum. Besides its interactive exhibits detailing America’s colonial history and wars, less burdensome and more kitsch is its star attractions.

In the area documenting Smithfield ham history stands a glass cabinet enclosed with three blackened, shrivelled-up hams: the world’s largest ham, once over 29 kilograms in its 1955 heyday; a 1930s branding ham that looks like child’s play in comparison – and between the two is the most peculiar crowd-puller.

The world’s oldest ham is not just a strange sight, but it’s also accompanied by a bizarre backstory. A cured ham went missing in 1902 in a packing house only to be discovered by ham producer Pembroke D. Gwaltney Jr two decades later. Well past its use-by date, P.D. Gwaltney Jr saw an opportunity to turn the ham into an unlikely spectacle. He put a brass collar on the ham and toured across the country, promoting his family’s business with his “Pet Ham”.

Even though its touring days are long past, the thrice Ripley’s Believe It Or Not favourite continues to ham up its unlikely infamy. Antiquated “Pet Ham” memorabilia, cartoon strips and posters with ham facts surround it. Metres away is the world’s oldest peanut. Fun fact: that old peanut dates back to 1890. What’s with Virginians keeping food way past its expiry date?

The ability to download a 3D scanned copy of the peanut is outdone in the whacky stakes by another interactive experience. Above a life-size cardboard cut-out of P.D. Gwaltney Jr holding his prized joy is a dedicated Ham Cam. Pork enthusiasts and those with perhaps too much time on their hands can tune into a live 24/7 feed of the world’s oldest ham. Will much change from week to week, year to year? And what if you were unable to stream the ham’s latest developments? Rest assured; the museum assistant says to me that I can still be kept up to date with what’s happening in the ham’s world by following its Twitter account.

I am elated to find out that I can have my moment with the world’s oldest ham posing with a replica and potentially make the vintage meat’s Twitter feed. To be reminded of this unique encounter, there’s a gift shop too selling immortal ham memento: keyrings, postcards, magnets, T-shirts, the usual souvenir selection. I fill up my bags for a good laugh. I wonder if family and friends back home would appreciate my corny, pork-inspired purchases.

The only thing better than leaving this museum through the gift shop would be exiting through a delicatessen. And I know which ham I’d order.

Details

Admission to the Isle Wight of County Museum is $2 for adults and free for ages 17 and under. See historicisleofwight.com

The writer travelled as a guest of the Virginia Tourism Corporation

