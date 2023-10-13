New York's most underwhelming airport is actually in another state

The airport

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in the US state of New Jersey.

The flight

French Bee BF721 from New York (EWR) to Paris (ORY).

The arrival

Search for flights into or out of New York City on any booking engine and you’ll see three airport options: JFK, LaGuardia and Newark. While it might seem odd to list an airport that’s in another US state, Newark is closer to some parts of Manhattan than JFK.

I’m coming from Queens, the furthest distance from Newark, so boo-hoo for me. Transport options include the E subway, with a connection to the Newark Airport Express Bus, or subway to Penn Station, followed by NJ Transit train, and then the monorail.

I spring for an Uber (US$104/NZ$175), the most expensive choice, but the easiest. The evening drive takes about an hour.

123rf Newark is closer to some parts of Manhattan than JFK.

The look

Where’s the glam squad when you need it? Terminal B’s Concourse B2 is in dire need of a makeover. I’m told the other two concourses (B1 and B3) have been updated and Terminal A is “the centrepiece of an airport-wide renaissance”, but I can’t confirm. After clearing the security checkpoint and heading to my gate, I’m stuck in a dingy area that seems relegated to the poor-cousin airlines. Passengers can’t move freely between the three B concourses without having to re-clear security.

Check-in

My experience with navigating French Bee’s website and call centre for pre-flight arrangements is absolutely maddening, so I arrive early, prepared to breathe deeply and count to 10. In a pleasant surprise, the check-in staff are friendly, helpful and efficient. I receive a boarding pass right away in an economy aisle seat next to an empty seat (budget business class!). My suitcase and hand luggage are both weighed.

Security

It takes about 30 minutes to move through passport control and carry-on bag screening. At the boarding gate, face-scan technology is used in addition to ticket scan. An American passenger refuses to have his face scanned, saying the airline is not authorised to violate his civil liberties in this way. I don’t stick around to hear the outcome.

Food + drink

In Terminal B2, it’s slim and grim pickings. Farmer’s Fridge, a vending machine dispensing salads, hummus and other snacks, is as good as it gets.

There’s an understaffed place, The Unusual Times, to eat overpriced chicken nuggets and sandwiches on plastic plates. Honestly, I can’t call it a cafe or restaurant. I feel almost as sorry for the servers as the customers.

If you’re flying out of the brand-new Terminal A, you’ll have plenty of choice, as well as access to airline lounges. Shake Shack, Smokehouse BBQ, Playa Bowls and many other well-known chains have opened counters.

Retail therapy

Always look on the bright side and here it is – there is absolutely nothing I want to buy in the B2 concourse, so my money stays in my pocket.

Passing time

If you’re flying out of B2 and your flight is significantly delayed, it would be worth going back out through security in search of better things in the other concourses and terminals. If you only have a short time to pass, catch up on reading or streaming. There’s complimentary wi-fi.

The verdict

Underwhelming. I can only comment on my experience in Terminal B, Concourse B2, where there is much room for improvement.

Our rating out of five

★★

The writer travelled at her own expense.

- traveller.com.au