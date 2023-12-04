I found the cheapest thing you can buy on Rodeo Drive, and it's under $10

Rodeo is one of the most expensive streets in the world, most of us will never be able to shop there. But you can find an inexpensive souvenir of your visit.

If there’s one shop you can’t miss on Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, it’s the House of Bijan. Bright yellow and festooned with foliage, there’s typically a matching bright yellow prestige car parked in front next to a bright yellow Bijan-branded parking meter.

“To get that parking meter on this street? You don’t even want to know what they paid,” a spokesperson for the city tells me as we walk past a couple of days later. Au contraire, I really do want to know, but he’s not spilling the artisanal designer tea.

GQ magazine once described the House of Bijan as the most expensive shop in the world. The windows are decorated with the names of all the princes, presidents, pop stars and prime ministers that have shopped there. Its clientele reckons their incomes in terms of GDPs. Entry is strictly by appointment only.

In other words, it’s a rare breed of folks who actually shop Rodeo Drive. Rare, and ridiculously rich.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff Saint Laurent condoms come out at about US$5, or NZ$8 each. Christmas sorted. The little lighters are US$40 for five.

But I’m a natural-born tourist, and I want a souvenir of visiting the world’s most famous, vaguely problematic – we are living through a cost of living crisis, lest we forget – yet beguiling street. Is it actually possible to buy something on Rodeo Drive that won’t have your bank manager calling the cops? I set about to find out.

There are more than 100 designer stores on the drive’s 3.2km stretch, so I’m limiting my search to the big four: Dior, Prada, Gucci and Saint Laurent. Chanel would have been here too, but their new flagship store – “It uses AI. We don’t know how, but it does.” – is also by appointment only.

Contrary to what Pretty Women taught us, no one is going to look down their noses at you in these stores. While most associates work on commission, they are never less than polite and helpful. With that in mind, I hit the stores early. God forbid I keep someone from making a commission on an $18,000 handbag.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff Outside the House of Bijan.

I start with Dior. After waiting patiently behind the grey velvet crowd control rope for my audience with fashion greatness, I’m ushered into a floral-scented wonderland of crystal, marble and calm.

An associate greets me and asks how she can help me today. As my soul cringes out of my body to go hide in one of those $10,000 Dior book totes Instagram is in love with, I ask her what the most affordable item in the store is.

“Hmmm,” she replies thoughtfully. “That would be our mitzah scarf,” she says, leading me to a tray of brightly coloured silk. “These are US$250.”

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff Dior’s very pretty, slightly too costly “scarves”.

That’s NZ$400 for what is essentially a hair ribbon – an incredibly pretty hair ribbon, but still.

Are they really cheapest thing in the whole store?

“Oh, no, maybe one of these?” The associate directs me to the homeware section, and an adorable Toile De Jouy Tilleul bread plate. About 15cm in diameter, it costs NZ$220. I’m in love, but I still can’t really justify that price.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff Dior’s luxe homewares are at the top end of affordable.

Next stop, Prada. The associate who greets me is so friendly and helpful, I am immediately racked with guilt about bothering her with this investigation. She spends the next ten minutes on her phone trying to hunt me down something affordable that’s not scent (you can buy that anywhere).

Racked with guilt at wasting her time, I make my apologies and go to leave. On the way out I ask about a leather key fob on display at the counter. How much could it possibly be? It’s literally just a piece of leather, with a Prada on it.

“They would be US$500,” she says apologetically. So, NZ$810?

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff Gucci is the most attractive store on the drive, hands down.

Just next door is the glorious Gucci store. The Italian label has had something of a resurgence in the last five years, a combination of former creative director Alessandro Michele’s revitalising vision for the brand and the hip cache gifted to it by Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and the House of Gucci movie.

In other words, I don’t hold out much hope of finding something affordable in this store.

I’m drawn there more by how bloody beautiful it is, with the green, black and white parquet marble tile, the floral, rose-red and aquamarine seating and gold insignia. Inside, it’s like being dropped into a velvet-lined jewellery box. Lush doesn’t even come close.

GUCCI/Supplied Finding yourself inside the Gucci shop is like finding you’ve been dropped into a velvet-lined jewellery box.

When I ask for something affordable, I’m directed to the lip colour displayed in a little mock powder room. Beautiful on a number of levels, from the gold filigree cases, to the quality of the densely pigmented lipstick, each one is NZ$84. I buy one because I am a sucker, but I’m reluctant to let it be my one true Rodeo Drive souvenir – you can buy the same lipstick a couple of blocks over, at Sephora.

Finally, I make my way to the top of Rodeo Drive, and a store so painfully young and hip I’m actually a little too intimidated to go in at first. But I’ve received a good tip about an item that just might work, so I gird up my loins and head to Saint Laurent Rive Droite.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff The hippest store on the drive, Saint Laurent Rive Droite.

An associate attaches himself to me the minute I step inside.

“Do you still carry the condoms?” I ask quickly.

“Yes. They’re five for US$20 (NZ$32),” he replies in a tone that tells me this is the 15th time he’s answered this question today.

“I’ll take ten,” I reply. Christmas sorted.

Turns out, Saint Laurent sells a host of little, semi-affordable branded items, such as condoms and lighters (in store only), guitar picks, bottle openers, pens, keep cups and totes, all for under US$80 (NZ$129). Individually, the condoms come to about US$5 (NZ$8) each, so I’m calling that a win.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff I found a souvenir of Rodeo Drive just about anyone could afford.

Despite the low, low price of my items, the associate doesn’t skimp on the packaging. He disappears out the back for what seems like an age and returns with a mid-sized Saint Laurent shopping bag. Inside is a fabric dust bag containing the condoms, and a set of five mini-lighters I’d added to my purchase at the counter. I wouldn’t be surprised if the packaging cost more than the stuff inside.

As I leave, I ask the associate if the condoms are popular. Do tourists buy them often?

He walks me to the door, and with a barely suppressed sigh says: “Every. Single. Day. Have a good one.”

