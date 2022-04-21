Planning a trip to the US? Here's what you need to know

Direct flights have resumed from New Zealand to Los Angeles and San Francisco, with more US destinations to be added later in the year.

Kiwi travellers still need proof of vaccination and a pre-departure test to enter the US, but you’ll find few restrictions on arrival, with mask mandates for travel coming to an end.

Supplied Air New Zealand resumed flights to San Francisco this month.

While this information was correct at the time of publication, rules can change rapidly, so ensure you check your airline’s website and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] website before travelling.

But here’s a quick guide to get you started.

What flights are available?

Air New Zealand is currently operating nonstop flights from Auckland to Los Angeles and San Francisco. One-way flights to Los Angeles are available to book on the Air NZ website from $787, while flights to San Francisco start from $817.

Air New Zealand is set to resume direct flights from Auckland to Houston from July 7. A one-way flight starts from $887.

Flights to Hawaii will resume in July. Air New Zealand will fly from Auckland to Honolulu from July 4, starting from $475 one-way.

Hawaiian Airlines will also restart its service from Auckland to Honolulu from July 4, with one-way flights priced from $497.

123RF Hawaiian Airlines will return to New Zealand skies from July.

On September 17, Air New Zealand will launch its nonstop flights from Auckland to New York. One-way flights are available to book from $987.

Air New Zealand will resume its nonstop service from Auckland to Chicago from October 30, with one-way flights available to book from $937.

American Airlines is scheduled to resume its nonstop Auckland to Los Angeles flights in November.

Entry requirements

Tourists aged 18 and older must be fully vaccinated to enter. This currently means two doses of the vaccine – the booster is not necessary to be considered fully vaccinated.

All travellers aged two and older must also present a negative pre-departure test result, taken no more than one day before your flight to the US.

The test result must be in the form of written documentation (paper or digital), and include the type of test, the entity that issued the result, sample collection date, and your full name and at least one other identifier (such as birth date or passport number). You’ll have to show this to the airline before you board your flight.

If you’ve tested positive and recovered from Covid-19 in the past three months, instead of the pre-departure test, you can provide proof of your previous positive test result plus a signed letter from a doctor that clears you to travel. The CDC says you should not travel until a full 10 days after your symptoms started, or if you had no symptoms, 10 days after you tested positive.

The pre-departure test requirement also applies to travellers connecting through the US to another country. If you are taking more than one connecting flights to get to the US, your test can be taken within one day before the departure of the first flight.

123RF Even if you’re just transiting through LAX, you’ll still need a pre-departure test.

Passengers also have to print out and complete this attestation form before check-in that confirms the information they are presenting is true.

All visitors to the US are also required to provide contact information, including their address while in the US, before boarding their flight.

Mask wearing

Face masks must be worn at the airport in New Zealand under the red and orange settings of the traffic light system. They must also be worn on Air New Zealand’s international flights.

Following a federal judge’s ruling this month, the Transportation Security Administration is no longer enforcing a mask mandate on planes or other forms of public transport. This ruling is under appeal, but currently, it is now up to airlines and airports to decide whether they will continue to require masks.

Most US airlines and airports have made masks optional, however, they remain compulsory at New York’s JFK International Airport.

Being there

The CDC recommends all travellers get tested 3 to 5 days after arriving, unless you have already had Covid-19 in the past 90 days. However, this is not compulsory.

Most Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted across the US, but face coverings or proof of vaccination status may still be required by individual businesses and attractions. For example, Broadway theatres in New York are requiring audience members to wear masks inside theatres until at least May 31.

Be aware that many major attractions – like Disneyland in California – now require guests to make reservations in advance, to manage attendance.