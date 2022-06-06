Cheers! Celebrating the classic American dive bar

The sticky, beer-coated floors glue themselves to the soles of my shoes upon the first step. The bartender looks up from polishing his glass and I can’t tell if he’s happy I’m there or wants me to go away, but he gestures to the empty barstool anyway. We’re in Chicago, so the neon light outside flashes “Old Style”, which is what I’ll be drinking, and I can hear Elton John singing from the jukebox.

Welcome to America’s dive bar.

Each dive bar is different, but the “come-as-you-are” attitude is the same.

There are a few other standard features of a dive that people can agree on – dive bars must have history and regulars, they must be inexpensive and serve beer, and mixed drinks are okay, but cocktails are not. Everything else is fair game.

The Shorter Oxford English Dictionary states that 1871 was the first year a “dive” bar was documented. The name comes from patrons “diving” into illegal drinking establishments, hidden away in the lower levels of a building.

There's a legend that once drinking was legal again, drink prices were fixed by law so owners couldn’t cater to the wealthy. They became the place where white men could enjoy a drink, regardless of class, degree, or wealth.

Dives are the meeting places in many towns and create a sense of belonging among their residents. They’re unpretentious spots to put your feet up, enjoy the company of your neighbours and catch up on the week’s gossip without breaking the bank.

The dive bars I love are dark, unassuming, and filled with relics of the past. I’m from the humble, bitterly-cold-in-winter Midwest that’s known for its simple, corn-fed taste and blue-collar community. Our dive bars are cosy, usually feature many American flags and almost always have dark mahogany bars with chipped veneer.

Across the States, old neon signs are a mainstay, indicators of what’s behind the bar. Some have pool tables and dart boards, while great ones rock a jukebox. If you’re hungry, you’ll likely find nachos, chicken wings or pickled eggs on the menu. Very special dives have free popcorn.

With gentrification and skyrocketing rent, dive bars are a dying breed. $7 pitchers of beer and $2 shots can’t cover the cost of doing business in America. Cookie-cutter establishments are moving in and turning a profit, attracting out-of-towners. Locals are moved on, uprooted from their community and unable to afford a piece of solitude in their hometown.

Some new places even have the audacity of creating a “dive-bar aesthetic”, making a mockery of dives and turning a profit on fancy cocktails and craft beers. It’s a systemic problem in America, but one that needs more than this article dedicated to it.

So, while we’re still able to celebrate these historic places, sidle yourself up to a barstool and ask for whatever the locals are having. Here are a few of my favourites.

Old Miami, Detroit, Michigan

Old Miami opened in 1980 as a veterans’ bar and serves whiskey and beer. Inside, you can play pool or darts or sit outside in their extensive inner city patio and chat to the locals. While the city around it grows, the Old Miami stays the same.

Santa’s Pub, Nashville, Tennessee

In a city where everyone can sing, why wouldn’t Nashville’s dive bar have a karaoke machine? Santa’s Pub offers Southern hospitality in spades, alongside year-round Christmas decor. Housed in a double-wide trailer with a patio out the back, this is a place to put all pretension aside and enjoy the atmosphere.

The Town Pump, Fort Collins, Colorado

Established in 1909, the Town Pump in the mountain town of Fort Collins is a hole in the wall. You have to duck and Tetris yourself into the bathrooms, the bar is barely big enough for one person to walk past, and the pickled eggs float in a jar, daring you to take a bite.

This cash-only bar has plenty of boozy cherries, beers, and shot concoctions to try. What they lack in space they make up for in charm.

Atomic Liquors, Las Vegas, Nevada

The oldest freestanding bar in Las Vegas, Atomic Liquors breaks a few dive moulds. Perhaps because it’s located in opulent Las Vegas, the vibe is fancier and cocktails make an appearance on the menu. But underneath it all, it’s a simple bar for Vegas, welcoming all with open arms.

Subway Inn, Manhattan, New York

With friendly bartenders, checkered floors, and multiple screens to watch the Yankees, the Subway Inn is as dive as they get in Manhattan. Ease on up to a stool under the pressed-tin ceiling to order yourself a beer and settle in to watch the city go by.