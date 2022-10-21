I travelled to America and didn't catch Covid - but my wallet hurts

Ever spent 15 hours stuck in the middle seat in economy class? If so, this guide's for you. (Video published September 2019)

Offered a trip to Los Angeles for work I jumped at the chance. But thoughts of swimming pools and 30C heat were soon expelled when I realised instead of travelling on the relatively easy-to-acquire ESTA (for tourists or people attending a conference) I’d have to get an I-category visa (for travelling media).

After successfully getting an expedited appointment to secure that visa just a day before my flight to LAX I had about 24 hours to organise my trip.

Fortunately, there wasn’t too much to take care of.

The prep

The only call I felt it necessary to make was to my bank - after not leaving the country since 2019 I wanted to be sure they wouldn’t block me from using my cards internationally. I also shoved a stash of masks into my bags, and RATs.

Do I need to be vaccinated?

Yes, when I travelled entry to the US was dependent on being fully vaccinated. Fortunately it had done away with pre-departure testing earlier in the year, which would have been a nightmare with the little time I had before my flight.

Vaccination proof – an internationally recognised certificate – was easy to obtain through my Health NZ profile. For US authorities I also had to prepare a signed attestation form - basically another confirmation of my vaccination.

While I had both of these things ready for arrival, nobody checked them at any stage and that experience seemed widespread, according to many folks who I asked on Twitter.

SUPPLIED Kelly Dennett travelled to Hollywood for work in August.

Checking in

Checking in at Auckland Airport was so simple I wondered if I had missed a step.

Unlike other US trips where I’ve been grilled at my point of exit, asked to produce evidence of funds, my ticket out, or my ESTA - there was no such questioning at Auckland on a Friday night, not even a reminder that I’d need proof of vaccination.

My Air New Zealand flight took off at 8.45pm, and I was slightly horrified that, pre-security screening, at about 5.30pm, there was absolutely nowhere to eat or drink in the terminal with my dad, who’d kindly driven me to the airport, except for Dunkin Donuts. Even the McDonald’s was shut.

After a long wait in security screening thanks to an American family whose luggage was being meticulously searched - and thanks to my own misstep of including toothpaste in my carry-on which was promptly taken off me - I discovered there were very few options on the other side, too.

The choices were McDonald’s (felt a bit grim for my pre-flight celebratory mood) or Vantage Bar, which had a long queue but which I eventually conceded to. My chicken burger and glass of wine set me back $42.50 (ouch, although the burger was very good). No shops or duty free were open either, and while the borders are officially open and people are free to travel again, I very much missed the atmospheric buzz of a busy airport right before jetting off.

En route I was pleasantly surprised to see everyone masked up, and the two people either side of me wore theirs the entire duration (as did I). I expected that after take off people would abandon them, particularly while they slept, so to see people being vigilant was somewhat comforting as my biggest fear was catching Covid and ending up sick for the whole trip.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Check in was easy, and I was surprised how many people obeyed masking rules on the flight.

Arrival

As per usual, landing at LAX is a lesson in patience.

After walking what felt like kilometres from the gate to Customs, I waited about an hour in line to see an immigration officer.

At the front of the line I was asked to pull down my mask for a photo, and the officer asked me why I was in town. We spent all of a few minutes together - he didn’t ask for my vaccination status - and I was away again, off to find my bag. Fortuitously, probably owing to my time spent in the immigration queue, it was waiting for me at the belt.

I’d had a cursory look online for shuttles before I’d left New Zealand but gave up quickly after seeing few options for my landing time. Not having the energy to find wi-fi, nor an Uber game of tag, I opted for a regular taxi.

Friday afternoon is a bad time to land in Los Angeles, thanks to the city’s notorious traffic jams, and it took about an hour for the masked driver to drop me at the SLS hotel in Beverly Hills. The drive set my trip sponsor back a whopping NZ$128.

Damian Dovarganes)/AP Everyone knows LAX is a nightmare to land at.

Testing and masking

Masks on the streets of Los Angeles were almost non-existent – unsurprising in the scorching heat.

That said, pretty much anyone in any customer-facing role, including hotel staff, waiters, taxi drivers, and tour guides, wore masks, and unlike others I’ve heard from who’ve travelled overseas, I didn’t get any dirty looks for wearing one. I continued to wear mine pretty steadfastly, until the heat got the better of me and I decided being outdoors without one would be OK.

Covid has not disappeared from the consciousness though - testing is still very much a thing. There were pop up Covid testing tents on the streets of Beverly Hills and Hollywood, and to get into my interviews at the Four Seasons Hotel I had to test on arrival (some of us noticed the swab really only went nostril entrance).

I wasn’t surprised to get a negative - I’d tested myself the night before, the day after my flight, in a personal no-surprises policy. The Culver City Studios, where the Lord of the Rings premiere was held, also required a vaccine pass to get in. I was caught on the backfoot and didn’t have a print out of my international certificate, but I showed them my NZ vaccine pass which remained in my wallet, and they were happy with that.

I didn’t need a test to get back on the plane to NZ, but I was hyper aware that any sign of illness and Air New Zealand may not let me board my flight - its fine print says if you appear sick they can ask for a negative test or a certificate from a health professional saying you don’t have Covid.

I signed and presented a declaration (the New Zealand Traveller Declaration, which as of Thursday 20 October is no longer required) confirming I’d been vaccinated. Again, masks were prominent on the flight from LA back to Auckland.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP A drive-thru testing site in Los Angeles in 2022. There are still pop up tents on the streets of LA.

The cost of US travel

I’m unsure if it’s a health precaution or just a sign of the times, but most restaurants I ate in had done away with paper menus and instead had QR codes to scan. You could also order and pay that way, which felt impersonal. It also sucks having to rely on your phone - even if you’re on a work trip.

Possibly related, but newspapers are hard to find, even at the fancy Beverly Hills hotel – staff there suggested I download PressReader so I could read the LA Times. This newspaper reporter was disappointed.

Lastly, it was a real mark of my being confined to a New Zealand environmentally-friendly bubble that the ongoing use of tiny bottles of water in hotels, the steadfast reliance on straws in bars and restaurants, and the commitment to plastic bags in stores startled me.

Something also felt incredibly expensive about this US visit. While my trip sponsor (Amazon Studios) and my employer (hello, Stuff) copped a small portion of it, largely I was using my own credit card – with wild abandon to begin with, tapering off into muted acceptance.

Whether it’s inflation, (by July, US food prices had increased 11% and overall inflation had topped 9%), the currency conversion (when I flew US$1 cost NZ $1.61), or the fact you have to add on tax and a tip to every advertised price, but the simple act of getting a sandwich and a drink hurt the back pocket.

For example, a turkey and cheese sandwich with a side salad and iced tea at Toast Bakery Cafe at Mid City West cost an eye-watering NZ$45 - US$28. A Caesar Salad at The Cheesecake Factory with just a glass of water cost about the same (remember, includes tip and tax).

Kelly Dennett/Stuff This salad cost more than $40.

Morning coffees set me back – an Americano with a dash of oat milk cost US$5 at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf – that’s NZ$8 – and they were a mandatory spend as the US has some kind of kettle aversion and no hotel I stayed in had coffee-making facilities.

On my last night I splurged on room service and while the price of a pasta was on the high side (about NZ$37), they also added on a 20% service charge, tax (NZ$9), and a random “administration fee” of NZ$6 which quickly sent my bill spiralling. I complained about the admin fee, and was told it was a second service fee. Huh?

Yes, I’m a mug for paying these prices in the first place. The US does have cheaper options . Grocery stores, like Trader Joes or even Target and CVS, do have good low cost food options like sandwiches and snack packs, and the US’s pizza by the slice eateries are a good bet.

The verdict

After two and a bit years of no international travel – for someone who has been fortuitous to usually travel overseas once a year – a week’s trip to the United States was a great way to dip my toes back into the water.

The pros were that the flight was comparatively short (12 hours each way, overnight), language barriers weren’t an issue, and being summer, I could frolic outside with few Covid worries.

A day after my flight landed I took a RAT after feeling a bit under the weather – which could easily be explained by travel stress – but so far I appear to have escaped without illness.

Covid is still an underlying worry, but gosh it felt nice handing over my passport to a border agent once more.

The writer flew to Los Angeles courtesy of Amazon Studios, for the premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.