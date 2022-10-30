Most of the things I ate and drank during eight nights in Los Angeles

Dos Burritos, Hollywood Boulevard

I breathed a sigh of relief upon discovering Dos Burritos on Hollywood Boulevard, a barely noticeable narrow eatery with the tagline: Authentic Mexican food. After a week of quasi well-to-do eateries I needed something down to earth.

Visitors to California will immediately notice its myriad Mexican food options, owing both to its proximity to Mexico and Central America, but also its huge Latino and Hispanic communities. This place, with its low profile booths and open grill, didn’t disappoint.

On a particularly hot and hungry day I ordered shrimp, chicken and fried fish tacos (yes, I was hungry). They came in a traditional handmade corn taco with chilli, coriander and lime.

A few days later I returned for a chicken burrito so large I couldn’t finish it - stuffed with refried beans, rice, and shredded spicy chicken. It was the least costly two meals I had in my eight days in Los Angeles, with each meal - served with an icy diet coke - setting me back about $20, and accompanied by corn chips, salsa and friendly staff (a rare commodity in LA right now).

Kelly Dennett/Stuff Tacos – shrimp, chicken and fish – topped with salad.

Nate’N Al’s, North Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

I cannot overstate how delicious this meal was, and how devastated I was to leave about a third of it behind. In the last few years I’ve become obsessed with pastrami and pickles, so when my hop-on, hop-off tour driver casually mentioned a historic Beverly Hills deli my pickle sense led me off the bus to Nate’N Al’s.

Open since 1945, the deli serves traditional bagels, pancakes, lox, matzo ball soup, burgers, and pastrami and tuna sandwiches. I opted for a reuben with sauerkraut, and the meal came complete with the biggest, juiciest pickles I’ve seen in my life. The pastrami was bacon-esque, and as thick as a wall.

Kelly Dennett/Stuff Pickles, pickles, pickles.

25 Degree, Hollywood Roosevelt

I’d eyed 25 Degree, next to the famous Roosevelt hotel over several days, dismissing it as a shiny deli with extravagant prices. But one afternoon I caved and opted for a bar-side seat next to a friendly waitress whose suggestion of ordering a gorgonzola and bacon burger (“It’s what we’re known for”) I politely rebutted in favour of my traditional favourite: beef and cheese.

The chips were a particular delight, heaving in rosemary and salt, and as per usual I paired this greasy meal with the perfect cut through: a glass of prosecco. I paused from reading Amy Schumer’s The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo to search whether any celebrities had dined at 25 Degree - there are photos of Johnny Depp falling over outside after leaving. Cheers.

Kelly Dennett/Stuff I disregarded the bacon and gorgonzola for a typical cheesebuger.

Tesse, Sunset Boulevard

I’m not ashamed to admit that after catching the warm glow of Tesse (a play on delicatesse) on the ridiculously popular reality TV series Selling Sunset, I was keen to visit. The French bistro, headed by chef Raphael Francois, has a serious menu set against the backdrop of a buzzy restaurant with friendly waiters and the perfect amount of mood lighting. It was all almost a little too suave - initially inviting me to order over QR code before dropping off an old-fashioned paper menu.

Overwhelmed with choice as a solo diner who just wanted to try everything I opted, perhaps, for the overkill option: caviar toast with sturgeon, purple potato and creme fraiche; hamachi crudo (raw yellowtail); beef tartare with caperberry, and cauliflower with pomegranate, harissa, lemon and herbs.

Oh, there was also a flour-less chocolate cake with vanilla ice-cream. And maybe there were a couple of glasses of champagne, too. The verdict? Totally worth the money.

Kelly Dennett/Stuff The alfredo pasta which was just cheese and milk – and salt and pepper, I suspect.

Musso and Frank, Hollywood Boulevard

I am a sucker for a place with character and history and Musso and Frank has both. It’s the kind of place where you watch old Hollywood families come together in suits and stockings, and you can just about imagine what it was like to dine there 100 years ago.

The institution has been open since 1919 and its famous alfredo recipe - which my waiter informed me was simply milk and cheese - is still on offer, ever since actress Mary Pickford used to request it. Other famous diners include Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and Rita Hayworth. I followed the famous alfredo with a peach cobbler and washed them down with two dirty gin martinis.

Kelly Dennett/Stuff A Joe’s cheese pizza by the slice.

Honourable mentions

A martini at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills will set you back about $35 but it comes with the biggest, juiciest olives you’ve ever seen. You may also get a side of a star sighting. (I did not.)

Toast Bakery Cafe had rave reviews online so I braved the 30C heat to walk the kilometre to the lunch and brunch spot, which was hosting everyone from trendy grandmothers with dogs in bags, to hip business folk having power meetings over salads. A smoked turkey and cheese sandwich with an iced tea was just the ticket for a truly filling American lunch.

Joe’s Pizza by the slice in New York City has been an institution since 1975 - it even featured on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with Kim Kardashian deliberately seeking it out. Luckily for me it has stores on the west coast, too, and a cheese slice for about $5, with a generous smattering of oregano, was the perfect final meal in LA.

*The writer paid for her own meals, except for her lunch at Toast.