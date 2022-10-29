Spotlight on: Salem, the Boston town with a dark past

The ghoulish feeling sets in before you even set foot in the coastal town of Salem, Massachusetts. The hour-long ferry from Boston floats out past a rocky coastline dotted with New England gabled houses. In the marina sailboats are painted with names like Big Witch.

On dry land it’s an assault of all things witchy, playing on the town’s infamous 1692 witch trials when several locals were executed for allegedly practising witchcraft.

Navigating the streets between costumed street performers and tourists in their own kit, you can make your own wooden broomstick or sign up for a ghost tour.

There are haunted magic shows, vampire-themed wax museums and dark boutiques run by followers of Wiccan. In the warmer months you can take a swim at Dead Horse Beach – named as such because locals used to bury their horses here.

Visit the Salem Witch Museum to learn about the history of witchcraft. The popular tourist experience begins with an automated show narrating the story of the witch hunt via life-size illuminated figurines and sound effects. A second exhibit looks at the stereotypical pointy-hatted witch.

The town is easily walkable, or you can join the hop-on, hop-off Salem Trolley in April-October for a tour around sights like the House of the Seven Gables and Peabody Essex Museum. The start of autumn is the spookiest season to visit as the trees turn all shades of pumpkin orange and residents dress their weatherboard houses with Halloween novelties.