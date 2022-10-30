Save & Splurge: An eatery for every kind of budget in Boston

This baseball-mad city provides more than one home-run attraction, from Instagram-worthy cultural experiences to pedal-powered adventures and beautiful rooftop dining.

Time Out Market Boston

Time Out, the global media company known for its digital city guides is behind this sprawling food court on the edge of Boston’s Back Bay, so you can see if their hand-picked selection of ‘the city's best eateries’ lives up to the hype.

There are 15 food concepts all under one roof. Order fried chicken burgers, lobster rolls doused in butter, nori-sushi tacos, or Boston cream brioche doughnuts, and then find a seat at one of the long communal tables inside or out. An open kitchen features a rotating schedule of cooking workshops from guest chefs.

If you’re looking for a cheap feed closer to downtown Boston, visit High Street Place, another stylish food court dishing up grab-and-go deep-dish pizza, bibimbap bowls, canoli and craft beer. See: timeoutmarket.com/boston; highstreetplace.com

Stephen Heard/Stuff Time Out Market has delicious grab-and-go food.

Pier 6

Stephen Heard/Stuff Visit Pier 6 for fresh New England seafood.

New England is synonymous with seafood like lobster rolls and creamy clam chowder. At Pier 6 in Charlestown you can try both, as well as a full banquet of briny delights hauled in from the surrounding waters.

From the raw bar, take your pick from the daily oyster selection, shrimp cocktail, scallop ceviche or save yourself the hassle and enjoy them all in one handy shellfish platter for US$140. Enjoy your feast on the sunny top deck with views across the city.

The venue sits at the end of a dock within walking distance to the oldest commissioned naval ship in the world, the USS Constitution, and Bunker Hill Monument, the site of the first major battle in the American Revolutionary War. See: pier6boston.com

SUPPLIED The lobster popover at Woods Hill Pier 4.

Woods Hill Pier 4

Terms like grass-fed, dry-aged, locally grown and sustainably caught aren't just buzzwords at this modern restaurant on the reclaimed Boston waterfront.

Proprietor Kristin Canty also owns a 360-acre farm 200km away in New Hampshire which provides top cuts of meat and produce from eggs and honey to blueberries and mushrooms.

You can taste the quality across the menu which offers knockout small and shareable dishes like crispy lamb ribs, aged duck breast and surf clam crudo. The glass-walled space has room for over 180 guests – but if weather permits head straight for the lovely open-air patio for water views. See: woodshillpier4.com