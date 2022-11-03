Niagara Falls' previously off-limits tunnel now open to the public

A never-before-seen underground world below Niagara Falls is now open to the public.

Visitors to the natural phenomenon can now descend 55 metres beneath the century-old Niagara Parks Power Station into a 670-metre-long tunnel.

The power station located under Niagara’s thunderous cascade of water operated from 1905 until being decommissioned in 2006. After a US$19 million renovation, the attraction aptly titled The Tunnel is now open, uncovering an area previous off-limits to the public.

From the viewing platform at the edge of the Niagara River, visitors make their way down into the tunnel in a glass-enclosed elevator offering a panoramic view of the falls in all their might.

The falls are made up of three waterfalls, spanning the border between Ontario, Canada and New York state, USA.

The tunnel leads to a viewing platform offering a unique viewpoint of the lower Niagara River as well as Horseshoe, Bridal Veil and American Falls, which together have the highest flow rate of any waterfall in North America.

Supplied The tunnel leads to a viewing platform.

The newly-opened tunnel reveals details about Niagara’s story of power.

Exhibits explain how the site, almost eight metres tall and six metres wide, was excavated in 1901 with only lanterns, dynamite, pickaxes and shovels.

The tunnel served as an exit point for the water used in generating hydropower for over a century. It was used to expel 71,000 gallons of spent water at nine metres per second back into the Niagara River, at the base of the falls.

The experience is included with regular admission to the Niagara Parks Power Station. Visitors can also join a two-hour evening show featuring sound, light and 3D projections to outline the power station's history.

It is one of several commercialised tourist activities at the falls, including boat cruises into rapids below the falls, zip lines into the gorge, plus a maze, indoor water park and skywheel.