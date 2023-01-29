How to plan your first trip to a United States National Park

Purple mountain’s majesty and amber waves of grain don’t even begin to cover the beauty of the United States. From sea to shining sea, the United States’ National Parks deliver on some of the best bits of America, offering plenty of hiking, wildlife spotting, and scenic drives along the way.

The park system began in 1872 when Congress founded Yellowstone National Park for the ‘enjoyment of the people’. Now, 63 national park sites dot the States and its territories, showcasing natural phenomena, backcountry wilderness, ancient art, and more.

If you’ve been dreaming of a great American holiday, look no further than a trip to explore a national park or two.

Determine the type of experience you want

From remote arctic locations with bush plane-only access to well-defined paths among towering sandstone hoodoos, there’s a wide array of experiences in the national parks.

Dig deep into what you’re hoping to see in the park. Do you enjoy snowy mountain vistas or prefer to watch the buffalo (they’re actually bison) roam? Are you hoping to tick off a few gruelling multi-day hikes or do you prefer wandering through ruins and learning about human history?

Ashlyn Oswalt Arches National Park, Utah.

You’ll also want to consider crowds – do you enjoy the hustle and bustle of a busy lookout or do you prefer the quiet solitude of a backcountry hike? Think about the level of autonomy you want on your trip, too. Some national parks are relatively easy to access without a car, while others rely on personal vehicles.

What time of year are you going?

Shoulder seasons reign supreme. Summers, while gloriously warm and full of life, are a popular time for school holidays. Winters can be harsh in many national parks, sometimes with restricted access and amenities, however the unique landscapes are sometimes worth the conditions.

Once you determine what park(s) you want to see, look up the best season to visit.

Decide where you’re staying – inside or out of the park?

Ashlyn Oswalt Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah.

National park campsites offer an intimate experience and often have personal picnic tables, fire rings (where allowed), and bear boxes (where applicable) on-site. You’ll also be close to park rangers should you have questions and some offer complimentary ranger-lead activities at night.

Keep in mind that some on-site campgrounds are first-come, first-served, so plan to get there early. Bookable sites can be secured through recreation.gov and it’s recommended you do so ahead of time.

National park lodges offer an elevated, hotel-like experience, with actual bathrooms (no long drop toilets here), restaurants, and some amenities. Most lodges are historic, so if you’re looking for something luxurious, you may want to stay off-site. On-site lodges can be pricey, as it’s the location you’re paying for.

If you’re looking for a luxurious, unique experience, check out glamping opportunities or historic hotels in town or further afield. Those hoping to save a bit of cash may score with off-site campgrounds (many still have fire pits, picnic tables, and the like) and motels.

Buy a National Park pass

Ashlyn Oswalt Badlands National Park, South Dakota.

The America the Beautiful Pass is an annual pass that covers the entrance fees of all federally operated recreation sites across the US, including national parks. For US$80 (NZ$124), the pass covers the owner and occupants of a vehicle (for parks that charge by the car load) or the owner and three additional adults.

Many parks charge a day rate of $25 or more, so if you’re visiting multiple parks for multiple days, the pass pays for itself in a few visits.

Plan your itinerary

Ashlyn Oswalt Joshua Tree National Park, California.

Now for the fun part – planning what you actually want to do. The NPS website is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to attractions, scenic drives, trails, shuttle bus information, and more, so start your journey there.

Keep in mind that some parks, such as Zion, require visitors in peak times to travel only by their complimentary bus system, which runs frequently and helps keep the roads clear of traffic.

Other parks, such as Arches, Glacier, and Rocky Mountain, have timed entries, meaning you have to reserve the time you enter the park through an online booking system. The reservation must be made online, through recreation.gov, and apply to the whole park.

Once you’ve worked out the logistics, explore the vast array of trails, scenic lookouts, and picnic spots, planning your route through the park. If you are driving, plan to enter and exit the park through opposite entry points if they exist, otherwise you’ll be backtracking a fair bit.

What to pack

Ashlyn Oswalt Glacier National Park, Montana.

If you’re camping, fit any essentials that you can in your suitcase and rent bulky items – and gas canisters – from local outdoors retailers. Clothing is similar to what you’d pack for a New Zealand outdoor holiday – plenty of layers, a waterproof jacket, and some comfy hiking shoes and socks.

Paper maps are handy, too, and it never hurts to bring heavy-duty rubbish bags so you can leave no trace – both for the sake of the surrounding area’s beauty and to reduce your chances of being mauled by a bear.

When you arrive

Head straight to the visitor’s centre and chat to a park ranger. They’ll be able to fill you in on park conditions, events, crowds, wildlife sightings, and more. They can also recommend trails, lookouts, and drives, depending on what experience you’re after. If you’re hoping to avoid the crowds, the heat, or see some wildlife, be sure to set your alarm for an early rise.

Finally, don’t stop at the national park’s boundaries. The areas directly adjacent to the parks are usually designated public lands, in the form of state parks, national forests, and wilderness areas. While they may not have the same attractions that make the national parks special (looking at you, Old Faithful), the beauty doesn’t stop at the park’s gates. You can often find similar landscapes

Once you’ve got the lay of the land – go! Explore every little pocket of the park you can and linger in the moments – the national parks are awe-inspiring, so let your mouth gape.