Brand-new US attractions, only one flight away from New Zealand

The City Climb offers the “highest external building climb in the world” (video published October 2021).

Just one flight opens up the USA to Kiwi travellers. Tim Richards finds a selection of what’s new in American cities with direct flights from New Zealand.

Chicago, Illinois

The Windy City might be famed for its soaring modernist glass-and-steel buildings, but an even more vivid attraction opened in June 2022: the Color Factory.

With every bright colour under the sun, its interactive exhibitions invite both adults and kids to rediscover their sense of playfulness.

Matt Haas/Color Factory Gradient Remix by Liz West, Color Factory.

Visitors can jump into the green ball pit (its shades inspired by local experiences such as the St Patrick’s Day celebrations); get lost in a maze with patterns inspired by Chicago architecture; and listen to a soundscape designed to match the accompanying colours.

It’s a bright way to spend a few hours, and entry includes a honeydew ice cream and artistic keepsakes.

Tickets from US$38.49. See: colorfactory.co/chicago

Los Angeles, California

Academy Museum of Motion Picture Interior of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

For decades, movie fans visiting LA had to be content with taking a studio tour or strolling along the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

However, in September 2021 the much-delayed Academy Museum of Motion Pictures finally opened, housing an extensive collection of memorabilia and special displays from the city’s long movie-making history.

In addition to key exhibitions such as Stories of Cinema, which highlights moviemakers as well as their art, there are fun experiences including The Oscars Experience in which you take your place on stage collecting your award on the film industry’s night of nights.

Tickets from US$25 with children under 17 admitted free. See: academymuseum.org

San Francisco, California

iStock San Francisco.

In October 2021 a marvellous new live show started treading the boards at the intimate Club Fugazi in the city’s popular North Beach district: Dear San Francisco.

Intended as a love letter to the City by the Bay, this show combines circus skills with theatre, music and song, with scenes illustrating aspects of the city’s history from the gold rush days to the tech revolution.

A highlight is the sequence involving the Chinese yo-yo, an hourglass-shaped object that’s tossed into the air and caught on a cord attached to two handles. It’s an emotive and skilled performance by a multinational ensemble, embodying the traditional openness of San Francisco.

Tickets from US$35. See: clubfugazisf.com

Houston, Texas

In November 2021, a huge former post office and mail sorting centre reopened as POST Houston, a beautifully redesigned complex focused on food.

Housing Texas’ largest rooftop garden and urban farm, it features a ground-level global food hall with outlets curated by local chef Paul Qui – including, for example, Norwegian seafood restaurant Golfstrømmen with its focus on sustainable fishing.

POST is also an entertainment venue, with a rolling calendar of art exhibitions and live music acts. When you’ve eaten your fill and want to relax, grand a spot on the rooftop Skylawn and enjoy city views. See: posthtx.com

Honolulu, Hawaii

123rf Ford Island Control Center tower, Pearl Harbor.

In the centre of Pearl Harbor, the Ford Island Control Center was at the epicentre of the chaos of December 7, 1941, as Japanese planes rained down destruction on the anchored US Navy fleet.

In May 2022, after receiving a major renovation, this listed National Historic Landmark opened to small group tours.

The new Top of the Tower tour is open to just 120 people each day, giving wrap-around views from the 51 metre-high observation deck of Battleship Row, the Ford Island runway, the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and other key features of the historic site.

Photographs in the tower show what the airfield looked like the day after the attack, giving visitors the chance for a ‘before and after’ learning experience.

Tickets from US$19.99 (NZ$31). See: pearlharboraviationmuseum.org

Dallas, Texas

This Texan city can get hot in the warmer months – but the new Nancy Best Fountain which opened in September 2022 offers a way to cool down and enjoy impressive art at the same time.

Located in Klyde Warren Park, this sprawling water feature has stainless steel trees, rosebud-style fountains and hundreds of nozzles, all of which help created a 30-minute themed show at noon and sunset, featuring dancing water rising over 15 metres in the air, with music and choreographed lighting.

Aside from the show, there’s a 500-square-metre splash pad for visitors to play around in, cooling off and having fun. See: klydewarrenpark.org

New York City, New York

Related Oxford The Edge at sunset, New York.

The Manhattan skyline is always impressive, but how about viewing it from atop a skyscraper?

Opened in November 2021, City Climb allows visitors to the Edge observation platform in the redeveloped Hudson Yards to step out of the building, 365 metres above the ground, and climb a staircase before leaning out to see New York City in all its splendour.

You’re attached to a harness the entire time, to be sure, though it’s not an activity for the faint-hearted. But what better way to say you’ve seen the Big Apple? Tickets from US$185. See: edgenyc.com