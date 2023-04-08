Spotlight on: California's new Mario Kart ride brings the iconic video game to life

The animated video game land of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach comes to life at this new theme park attraction.

Following the launch of the visually spectacular world's first interactive Mario Kart theme park ride in Osaka, Japan, Super Nintendo World is located within an expanded area of Universal Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Jeremy Thompson Super Nintendo World, Universal Studios Hollywood.

Mario video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto was enlisted for the construction of the land and its attractions. Visitors at the theme park enter through a giant green warp pipe into the Mushroom Kingdom. Inside, the landscape is home to themed shopping and dining experiences and the new interactive ride, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge.

Riders hop aboard four-seater vehicles and strap on augmented reality goggles as they steer through colourful worlds both underwater and in the clouds to collect digital coins and compete for the Golden Cup. Inspired by the video game series, the attraction interact with piranha plants, sewage pipes and King Bowser - Mario's fire-breathing arch nemesis.

Appearances from the characters complete the theme park experience. See: universalstudioshollywood.com