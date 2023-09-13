This airport lounge makes one of the world's most hated layover destinations more bearable

It was the trip of a lifetime that ended up in grit, grime and sweat and an unexpected overnight layover in Los Angeles.

After writing about my experience being stranded at one of the world’s worst layover destinations, my inbox was flooded with tales of woe from travellers who had been through it all before.

There were multiple stories of travellers who deliberately spend hundreds of dollars more to fly through any port but LAX, people who have turned up to unsanitary airport hotel rooms, rooms stinking of cigarette smoke and broken items, as well as a general feeling of being unsafe at night. There are many places in Los Angeles of course that are worthy of travelling to and holidaying in, but the location around the airport is notorious.

LAX is still one of the closest US ports to fly to direct from New Zealand, and soon there’ll be more operators to choose from as well as our national carrier. United relaunches its direct Auckland - LAX service at the end of October, American Airlines also relaunches its seasonal service over summer, while Delta Airlines is set to enter the NZ market for the first time, launching the Auckland to Los Angeles route at the end of October.

LAX remains a major hub to transit through to other destinations, not just in North America but also Europe - so there’s a good chance you’ll find yourself in the airport there if you’re flying long haul from New Zealand. If it’s a long layover, there’s one little place that is a diamond in the rough in the departures lounge - the Star Alliance Lounge.

Developed and operated by Air New Zealand, it won the World’s Best Airline Alliance Lounge Award at the Skytrax 2023 World Airline Awards, for the 7th year running.

Air New Zealand The Star Alliance lounge at LAX is operated by Air New Zealand.

So what makes it so good?

The main part of the lounge is much like any other airline or business class lounge - comfortable seating and tables, spaces to put your belongings, workspaces, showers, media rooms and of course an extensive range of food and beverage options.

But what really sets it apart are two particular areas - an indoor balcony that overlooks the terminal where you can sit, relax, eat or work up at the bar, and the outdoor terrace that looks out to the runway and the Hollywood Hills, complete with outdoor fire pits and a water feature wall that lights up at night.

If it wasn’t for the rumbling of a landing plane echoing, you’d almost forget you were in an airport because it feels more like a cosy outdoor rooftop bar. During layovers, being able to spend a bit of time outside in the air is remarkably rejuvenating.

Juliette Sivertsen The outdoor terrace of the Star Alliance lounge has plenty of seating as well as fire pits and water features to help you relax ahead of your flight.

The lounge has a media room as well as several quiet spaces, an indoor garden with a selection of plants and large shower suites and changing rooms. There can be a short queue for showers at busy times so you’ll be given a buzzer you can take back to your seat, that will vibrate when it’s your turn.

The food and beverage options are excellent - there’s a bar service as well as a self-selection drinks area, with dinner options including wraps and sandwiches, a selection of salads, hot and cold pasta dishes, stir fry, soups, cheese and crackers, fresh fruit and mini desserts.

There’s also a sense of security and safety as each person is checked in at the entrance.

Lounge access depends on your flight ticket, and Koru and Star Alliance Gold status travellers automatically gain access when travelling on a Star Alliance flight. However, there is paid access available for some travellers for US$75.

Depending on the length of your layover, a shower, a good meal with a couple of drinks and a little feeling of luxury goes a long way when you’re travelling to and from New Zealand.

The writer was hosted in the Star Alliance lounge by Air New Zealand.