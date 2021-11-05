Aurora Australis lights up the southern sky

Aurora hunters were treated to a spectacle on Thursday night as the Aurora Australis lit up the night sky.

And there’s a chance that you may be able to see it tonight, if conditions are right.

Clear conditions meant the aurora could be seen with the naked eye in Southland and photos on social media show it was seen as far north as Christchurch.

Astronomer Ian Griffin, who is the director of the Otago Museum, said conditions were perfect for aurora spotters.

“There was a coronal mass ejection from the sun a couple of days ago which has really hit our magnetic field hard, and the clear conditions last night meant it was able to be seen very strongly,’’ he said.

He said there were reports of the aurora being seen at 35 degrees latitude in Australia, which was unusual because it was a long way north.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff The aurora australis lights up the sky at Waikaia in Northern Southland.

Griffin spent the night with his cameras at Hoopers Inlet on the Otago Peninsula, which is his favourite spot for taking aurora photos.

“There must have been 20 or 30 people there which is very busy for that spot.’’

The aurora strength was now dying out but there was a chance it could be seen on Friday night, although not as strongly as Thursday night, he said.

“Find yourself a spot away from the light pollution of the towns and cities, wrap up warm because it can get cold and take some long exposure shots on your camera, facing south.’’

The Aurora Australis is caused by the interaction of charged particles from the sun with atoms in the upper atmosphere.