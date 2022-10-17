I quit my full-time job in New Zealand to become a digital nomad. Here's what it's really like

Petrina Darrah is a freelance writer from New Zealand who is currently working in Europe.

The digital nomad lifestyle is often sold with images of youthful people smiling into open laptops, against a backdrop of palm trees or enviable beaches.

If you believed the photos, digital nomads would be working from hammocks, sun loungers, and even mountain tops. I’m writing this sitting on an airbed on the floor of my sister’s living room in Inverness, Scotland. I’m wearing sweatpants and a hoodie I raided from her wardrobe because my floaty Bali dresses would probably dissolve in the blustery highland weather.

It’s not what I had envisioned when I quit my full-time job in June to travel and work remotely. But it’s a lifestyle I’m in control of, and I love it.

Earlier in the year, I was sick of working from home but also didn’t want to go back to a dreary commute. I wanted more flexibility. I wanted to feel like I owned my time. And I wanted to taste the sweet freedom of life beyond New Zealand’s lovely but rather small borders.

So I went freelance, dusted off my backpack and hit the road. I have since travelled through Indonesia, France, and the United Kingdom as a digital nomad.

Petrina Darrah I quit my full-time job in June to travel and work remotely.

Finding the balance between work and travel

When you’re working and travelling at the same time, it’s easy to end up doing a bad job of both.

When I landed in Bali, I stayed in a hostel in Canggu – before I realised Canggu is party central. I was going to bed when my dorm roommates were going out, and getting up just after they got home. They were there to party. I was there to join swaths of other laptop-toting remote workers in local cafes and co-working spaces.

I found I needed some semblance of a work routine, which meant travelling slowly and spending at least a week in each place. This helped me find a balance between working and enjoying my surroundings. I also decided to stop staying in dorm rooms.

On weekdays, I wake up and enjoy coffee, yoga, or a walk wherever I am. By 9am I try to find a cafe or somewhere to park my laptop for a few hours. I’ll work until lunchtime then take a break to explore. Around 3pm I’ll work for another hour or two. The rest of the afternoon I go back to being a tourist. I try to keep weekends work free and work around 25 hours a week.

I always have the freedom to shuffle work around travel. I’ve taken time off to spend four days on a boat sailing around islands in Komodo National Park. I enjoyed a week offline in a surf and yoga retreat in Lombok. And I made time for a week-long family get-together in a villa in the south of France.

The money question

Walking away from a comfortable full-time salary when the cost of living is in the news every day was scary. But I prepared to take the leap. I’d had a freelance side hustle for years, so already had a decent portfolio, connections, and a solid business plan. I haven’t needed to dip into my well-padded savings account yet – but it’s there if I need it.

Petrina Darrah I’ve taken time off to spend four days on a boat sailing around islands in Komodo National Park.

I’ve been spending roughly $3000 per month, which includes everything from accommodation, to food, activities, and shopping. I’m spending about the same amount in Europe as I did in Indonesia, despite the fact that I’m staying with friends and family. The cost of transport, food, and drinks in France and the United Kingdom has been much higher.

My income each month so far has varied from $8000 to $3000. That’s enough to live comfortably while only working about five hours a day. Over time, my plan is to find somewhere to settle for longer and grow my freelance income so I can actively save and invest. This isn’t an extended holiday but a different way of working.

It’s easier than ever to be a digital nomad

More digital nomad visas are cropping up each month, prodded along by the pandemic. In the wake of Covid, many countries saw a precipitous drop in tourist numbers. Digital nomad visas are helping lure people back.

In Indonesia I stayed on a tourist visa, which I extended once, giving me 60 days in total. In September, Indonesia announced a new six-month visa for people working remotely online. Portugal and Spain have also recently announced one-year digital nomad visas, which is great news as I’m currently hopscotching in and out of the Schengen Zone. They join dozens of other countries around the world in welcoming digital nomads.

Petrina Darrah Padar Island in Indonesia. I stayed on a tourist visa in the country, which I extended once, giving me 60 days in total.

There are also more co-working and co-living places than ever before. Outsite seems to be opening new locations all the time. Coworksurf lists co-working places for remote workers who want to surf. In November I’m heading to Madeira, home to a world-first digital nomad village with free co-working spaces. The organisation for remote workers is incredible – I’ve joined a Slack channel where digital nomads from around the world share tips and make plans to meet up. There’s even a spreadsheet where people can search for potential flatmates.

Of course, there are challenges too. I’m making plans weeks, and sometimes only days, in advance. This can be stressful, and expensive when last-minute flights are involved, but the ultimate flexibility of this lifestyle means I see myself sticking to it.

Here’s to another four months of working from wherever I want.